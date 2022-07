Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] has significantly dropped in price in recent weeks. It faced resistance on the charts at $21.7k and $23k, and the next few weeks might not see a recovery for the king of crypto. In the wake of a fearful market and weak BTC, most altcoins have also lost a lot of value in the market. Solana [SOL] was one of the coins whose downtrend remained unbroken. Yet, the buyers have been able to push prices upward over the past three weeks. Can they continue to exert more pressure?

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO