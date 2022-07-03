US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;83;58;84;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;42%;9%;10. Albuquerque, NM;89;67;87;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;41%;83%;7. Anchorage, AK;72;57;70;56;Partly sunny, nice;SW;7;64%;11%;5. Asheville, NC;82;68;81;69;A thunderstorm;ESE;6;76%;91%;6. Atlanta, GA;92;73;90;74;Some sun, a t-storm;E;6;67%;91%;8. Atlantic City, NJ;78;68;81;70;Mostly...

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
In the wake of ideal weather for Independence Day, flash flooding is expected to threaten part of the region from Tuesday to Friday, AccuWeather forecasters say. Dry weather prevailed across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic at the end of the extended Independence Day weekend, but AccuWeather forecasters say that severe weather may threaten parts of the region following the holiday.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic governors in states where abortion will remain legal are looking for ways to protect any patients who travel there for the procedure — along with the providers who help them — from being prosecuted by their home states. In North Carolina, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to states that have banned the practice. Abortions are legal in North Carolina until fetal viability or in certain medical emergencies, making the state an outlier in the Southeast. “This order will help protect North Carolina doctors and nurses and their patients from cruel right-wing criminal laws passed by other states,” Cooper said in announcing the order. The governors of Rhode Island and Maine signed executive orders late Tuesday, stating that they will not cooperate with other states’ investigations into people who seek abortions or health care providers that perform them.
AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor the potential for powerful thunderstorm complexes this week, which could span hundreds of miles if conditions line up correctly. Residents across the northern Plains, Midwest and into the Appalachians will need to remain on alert over a multiday span as atmospheric conditions should prove to be conducive for multiple rounds of thunderstorm activity. AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor the potential for powerful thunderstorm complexes early this week, which could span hundreds of miles if conditions line up correctly.
