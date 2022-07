HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – 4th of July celebrations are happening nationwide with food, music, vendors, and fireworks. This is all what happened over in Hornell earlier today. Hornell Partners for Growth kicked off their annual 4th of July festival at noon today with a parade and various events for the whole family to enjoy. Over fifty vendors were at Veterans Memorial Park, including food stands and carnival games. The food stands at the festival included David’s Concessions, Biggies Tacos, The Old Mill Inn & Getmen Tents, and The Scoop.

HORNELL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO