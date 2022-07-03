Florida students score big in 2022 statewide assessment, achievement gap narrows

Coronavirus: All public and private Florida K-12 schools closed through April 15 Florida Department of Education

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida narrows student achievement gaps in new statewide assessment results.

Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. announced the 2022 statewide assessment results for mathematics and English language arts (ELA), which show African American students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and Hispanic students had gains on all mathematics and ELA metrics.

According to a news release, “these results continue to demonstrate that Florida’s efforts to keep students in the classroom without disruptions have been especially effective at ensuring the most vulnerable students do not fall behind.”

“Every child deserves access to the best possible education available, regardless of income or background,” said Commissioner Diaz. “Today’s increases - spanning grade levels, subject areas, and demographics - would not have been possible without our hard-working teachers and staff and their dedication to student success. Now is the time to double-down on our efforts to accelerate student outcomes.”

All student subgroups increased or maintained performance at level 3 and above in ELA and mathematics, compared to 2021.

To view the statewide and district-level results, visit: https://www.fldoe.org/accountability/assessments/k-12-student-assessment/results/2022.stml.

