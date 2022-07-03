ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands more flights canceled or delayed as 4th of July travel blitz continues

By David Meyer
New York Post
 3 days ago

Flight cancellations and delays continued across the nation on Sunday during an already chaotic July Fourth weekend for travelers.

At least 267 flights into, out of or within the US had been cancelled as of 3:16 p.m. EST, and nearly 2,300 were delayed, air travel tracking site FlightAware.com reported .

The bulk of the cancellations and delays were in or out of China, Canada and Europe, according to the site.

London Heathrow and Frankfurt saw a combined 494 flight delays, while two notorious airports — Toronto’s Pearson and Amsterdam’s Schiphol — combined for 484 delays and 72 cancellations, FlightAware reported.

American Airlines on Wednesday told employees it would pause all ticket sales for flights out of Schiphol, according to The Points Guy travel website.

Tickets are no longer available for American flights out of Amsterdam between July 7 and July 31; tickets that have already purchased will be honored.

The situation at Toronto’s Pearson is so bad that one traveler was recently reported to be waiting for his luggage there — 16 days after his arrival.

Holiday weekend flights have continued to be delayed or canceled across the country on Sunday.
John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstoc
There have reportedly been 267 flights into, out of or within the US canceled so far on July 3, 2022.
John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

New York’s airports reported relative quiet in terms of delays and cancellations — though a bomb scare did force an evacuation at JFK Airport , where 10% of flights were delayed.

Newark Airport reported just 4% of flight delays and 3% canceled. At LaGuardia Airport, just six flights had been canceled and 38 delayed (8%).

AAA has predicted 3.5 million Americans planned to travel over the holiday weekend.

But airlines are over-booked and under-staffed , causing serious delays for travelers.

There have been about 2,300 delayed flights across the country so far this afternoon.
John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Most of the flight cancellations and delays were reportedly in or out of China, Europe and Canada.
Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

There were at least 3,765 delays on US flights – including in and out of the country — and 612 cancellations on Saturday, nearly triple the daily average of 210 scrapped flights.

The lack of service rivaled a day earlier, when more than 4,900 flight delays and nearly 500 cancellations were reported domestically as of Friday evening.

