ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesman Journal

Police: No foul play in death of man found near 17th and Center

By Claire Withycombe, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u2N0_0gTtL44R00

A 58-year-old man was found dead early Sunday morning near the intersection of Center and 17th streets NE.

Salem Police officers were called to the area just after 6 a.m. Sunday for a report of a deceased person behind a building on the 1700 block of Center.

Detectives responded and their investigation found the man's death was not a result of foul play, said Angela Hedrick, spokesperson for the Salem Police Department. The police aren't investigating his death further.

Next of kin have been notified. Police are not naming him because the incident was not criminal in nature, Hedrick said in an email to the Statesman Journal.

Joseph Wheeler, who approached a reporter in the area Sunday, said he'd known the man who died for a year and he "became a brother" to him in that time. The man had fixed the roof of Wheeler's house in Salem.

"He was someone that would give you the shirt off his back, every time," Wheeler said. "Whether you needed it or not, he would have given you the shirt off his back."

"This town's going to be a bit darker without (him)," he said. "So, please portray him in the right light. He's never done anything to hurt anyone. He should be one that is actually recognized in this town for the places he's been, the things he's worked on. The guy's had a career of taking care of others."

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police: No foul play in death of man found near 17th and Center

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Road rage incident leads to firearm-related arrest in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says an incidence of road rage led to firearm-related arrests Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to reports of menacing with a firearm in the 3500 block of Yaquina Bay Rd near Newport. The vehicle involved was then stopped near the intersection of East Olive and Northeast Fogarty Streets in Newport.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Deputies seek help locating missing person last seen one year ago in Portland

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person who was reported missing over a year ago. Ronai “Hazel” Yetisen, 23, was reported missing by their family on June 30, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. Yetisen still has not been found and was last seen by family on May 24, 2021, near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 42nd Avenue in Portland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Foul Play#Violent Crime#The Statesman Journal#Salem Statesman Journal
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man leaves jail, gets arrested

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service between June 20-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 20 A 2006 grey Honda Accord with Washington was stolen in the 2000 block of Northeast Barberry Drive. After being released from jail, a man threw a rock at a person and began putting rocks in the roadway near South First Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. He was arrested...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Water fight leads to woman's arrest

The Tualatin Police Department summarizes calls for service from June 21-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, June 21 An employee at Safeway, 17779 S.W. Lower Boones Ferry Road, reported a customer used $350 in counterfeit bills. Officers arrested a man in the 17700 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road for shoplifting. Wednesday, June 22 Two women were cited for criminal mischief and unlawful entry into...
TUALATIN, OR
KXL

Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Portland Tribune

Fiery fatal rollover crash under investigation in Hillsboro

One person was killed and another seriously injured in the early Sunday single vehicle crash.Hillsboro police are investigating a fiery rollover crash early Sunday that killed one occupant and seriously injured another. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, at 4:31 a.m. on July 3, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash near Northwest Tanasbourne Drive and Northeast Stucki Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle on its top and fully engulfed in flames. One occupant was extricated by officers and transported to a local...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Youths accused in armed robbery

The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between June 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, June 12 A fight was reported between a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl near Southwest Walnut Street and Grant Avenue. Responding officers arrived and separated them. Their parents responded and will be following up with school resource officers. A man reported his van was broken into while he stopped...
TIGARD, OR
KGW

One person in custody following hostage situation in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken into custody following a hostage situation inside a home in Southeast Portland on Monday. No one was injured, according to police. Just after noon, officers responded to a call for a welfare check on someone in the area of Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street, just south of Powell Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect in hostage situation surrenders to Portland police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation in Southeast Portland. East Precinct officers first responded around noon Monday to the 3800 block of 105th Avenue for a welfare check. After arriving, officers gained information leading them to believe an ongoing hostage situation was taking place.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect not located after hours-long standoff in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect reportedly involved in a domestic disturbance in northeast Portland was not found following an hours-long standoff, according to police. At about 9:18 p.m., on Sunday, North Precinct officers were called out to a report of a possible domestic disturbance with a shotgun in the 6600 block of Northeast Emerson Street. Officers tried to contact the suspect, but the suspect barricaded themselves in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy