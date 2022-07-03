ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and north central Jefferson Counties through 330 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Helena, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, Austin, Rimini and Spring Meadow Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 12 between mile markers 28 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT

