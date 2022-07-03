ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Craig by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for south central Virginia.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina West central Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Greenville Downtown, or near Greer, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greer, Gowensville, Lake Robinson and Lyman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN WYTHE...WEST CENTRAL CARROLL AND GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF GALAX At 519 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cripple Creek to near Piney Creek, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Galax Sparta Independence Fries Ennice Mouth Of Wilson and Speedwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carter; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Unicoi County in east Tennessee Northern Carter County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Hill, or 7 miles southwest of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Elizabethton, Oak Grove, Central, Walnut Hill, Hampton, Pine Crest and Spurgeon. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 19 and 30. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 61 and 66, and between mile markers 68 and 72. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, TN
State
South Dakota State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinnacle to near East Bend to Yadkinville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville and Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR OHIO...SOUTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN SWITZERLAND CENTRAL BOONE...CENTRAL GALLATIN AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dillsboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Harrison, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Rising Sun, Bright, Hidden Valley, Burlington, Cleves, Milan, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek, Miami Heights, Blue Jay, Mack, Guilford and Wilmington. This includes I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 4 and 8. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Petroleum, Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Petroleum; Phillips A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS AND NORTHEASTERN PETROLEUM COUNTIES At 648 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Fourchette to 7 miles northwest of U L Bend Rec Area to 12 miles northwest of Crooked Creek Rec Area to 26 miles west of Devils Creek Rec Area, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fourchette and Sun Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PETROLEUM COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Granite; Missoula; Powell The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Missoula County in west central Montana Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana West central Powell County in west central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Drummond, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Drummond, Garnet, Hall and Bearmouth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Newberry, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Fairfield; Newberry; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR WESTERN FAIRFIELD...NORTHEASTERN NEWBERRY AND NORTHWESTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 814 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blair, or 9 miles northwest of VC Summer Nuclear Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Newberry, VC Summer Nuclear Station, Monticello, Jenkinsville, Blair, Newberry College, Pomaria, Peak, Newberry County Detention Center, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Henderson Island, Maybington Fire Station and Feasterville Fire Station. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 72 and 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Valley, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grand Valley; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mesa County through 700 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grand Junction, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grand Junction around 620 PM MDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 21 and 39. U.S. Highway 50 in Colorado between mile markers 32 and 38. Colorado 141 between mile markers 157 and 162. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, eastern Clearwater and southwestern Missoula Counties through 645 PM MDT/545 PM PDT/ At 610 PM MDT/510 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 29 miles west of Woodside, or 30 miles west of Hamilton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half-inch size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lolo Pass and Powell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clermont; Hamilton; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Warren County in southwestern Ohio * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 108 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loveland, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Mason, Norwood, Sharonville, Blue Ash, Loveland, Reading, Montgomery, Madeira, Milford, Deer Park, Mariemont, Terrace Park, Batavia, Camp Dennison, Highpoint, Remington, Plainville, Concorde Hills and Kings Island. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 8 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Lower Clark Fork Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, eastern Clearwater and southwestern Missoula Counties through 645 PM MDT/545 PM PDT/ At 610 PM MDT/510 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 29 miles west of Woodside, or 30 miles west of Hamilton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half-inch size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lolo Pass and Powell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Hill, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for north central Montana. Target Area: Chouteau; Hill; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Liberty, western Hill and north central Chouteau Counties through 715 PM MDT At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from near Joplin to 11 miles south of Inverness to 12 miles south of Gildford. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Joplin, Inverness, Gildford, Hingham, Kremlin and Rudyard. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 328 and 373. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina...and southeastern Virginia. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton; Suffolk Strong thunderstorms and a gust front will impact portions of northwestern Bertie, Northampton, Hertford, northwestern Gates, southwestern Isle of Wight, and Southampton Counties, the City of Franklin and the southwestern City of Suffolk through 845 PM EDT At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms and a gust front along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Sedley to near Boykins to near Halifax. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Ahoskie, Murfreesboro, Windsor, Courtland, Garysburg, Rich Square, Aulander, Boykins, Gatesville, Holland, Chowan University, Suffolk, Gates, Conway, Woodland, Winton, Seaboard, Lewiston Woodville and Cofield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, northwestern Broadwater and northeastern Jefferson Counties through 630 PM MDT At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montana City, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Winston, York, Alhambra, Clancy and Goose Bay. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 178 and 193. Highway 12 between mile markers 45 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Target Area: Anson; Richmond; Scotland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Scotland, southeastern Anson and south central Richmond Counties through 915 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Chesterfield to Chavistown to 6 miles north of Mont Clare. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Hamlet, Dobbins Heights, Gibson, Morven, McFarlan, Diggs and East Rockingham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Crawford FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Ohio, including the following counties, Crawford, Marion and Morrow. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area this morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Marion, Mount Gilead, Galion, Cardington, Waldo, Chesterville, Sparta, Caledonia, Edison, Marengo, Fulton, Iberia and Shauck. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Botetourt, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS and HAIL. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Roanoke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR ROANOKE...WEST CENTRAL BEDFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTIES... THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE At 813 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Roanoke, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Vinton Troutville Stewartsville Montvale and Catawba. This includes The following Locations The Salem Fairgrounds and Roanoke Regional Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN BURLEIGH DICKEY DUNN EMMONS GOLDEN VALLEY GRANT HETTINGER KIDDER LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SIOUX SLOPE STARK STUTSMAN
ADAMS COUNTY, ND

