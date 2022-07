The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association – the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, invited riders for a virtual CycleNation event to bring awareness to stroke and heart disease. Warrenton CycleNation, sponsored by Fauquier Health, was a vision that came to fruition in May 2022. In support of May as Stroke Awareness Month, the CycleNation event raised $16,780 in support of the American Heart Association & American Stroke Association.

WARRENTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO