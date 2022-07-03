ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after threats made toward Stanley Food Lion

Cover picture for the articleSTANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - According to a Facebook post made by the Stanley...

Stanley Police arrest a suspect in a case of threats

Stanley Police report the arrest of Arthur Weber in a case of threats being made against a Food Lion store. Weber is facing charges of threatening to bomb or damage buildings or giving false information endangering a building. Weber also faces charges of a crime of harassing another person over...
