Lauderdale Lakes, FL

10-year-old boy drowns in Lauderdale Lakes

By Jason Davis
WPTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy drowned Saturday morning in Lauderdale Lakes. The drowning occurred...

www.wptv.com

