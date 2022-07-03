ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘I Would Pick’ - Former Player Gives His Verdict on Chelsea Signing Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo or PSG's Neymar

By Callum Baker-Ellis
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsGfi_0gTtJC7Q00

Former Chelsea player Frank Lebouef has given his thoughts on the Blues being linked with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Former Chelsea player Frank Lebouef has given his thoughts on the Blues being linked with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Chelsea have been linked with a fair few forwards this summer. Raphinha and Raheem Sterling seem the most advanced but a lot of other names have been mentioned.

Neymar and Ronaldo have also caught Todd Boehly's eye as he looks to bring in a big-name signing to announce his arrival as one of the newest Premier League owners.

Signing Ronaldo has been something that Boehly seems to be interested in as there were reports that he recently met with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cU2Vj_0gTtJC7Q00

IMAGO / PA Images

However, one former Chelsea player, Frank Lebouef, thinks that the Blues should only be looking at one name this summer to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking to ESPN , as cited by Blue_Footy , the French centre-back urged Chelsea to sign the Manchester United forward over Neymar.

"I would pick Ronaldo because they (Chelsea) need someone to finish the actions and score and be more clinical.

"Neymar is not going to happen, I don't think Tuchel wants him because he had so many issues when he was the coach of PSG."

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Both players seem unrealistic this summer honestly. However, if we had to sign one then Ronaldo definitely fits the bill.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in need of an out-and-out striker more than a winger currently and Ronnie is Premier League proven.

Who knows, Boehly could make a huge statement and sign them both!

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Neymar Hands Chelsea Boost After Premier League Stance Revealed Despite Thomas Tuchel's Reluctance

Neymar is open to making a move to the Premier League after Chelsea were offered the chance to sign the PSG star, according to reports. The 30-year-old is being allowed to leave the Ligue 1 side, who have just extended Kylian Mbappe's contract and Messi on their books. as they embark on a new chapter under Christophe Galtier, who is set to be confirmed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Neymar
Person
Steve Nicol
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chelsea Signing#Manchester United#Psg#Imago Pa Images However#Espn#French
SPORTbible

Premier League Rival Exploring Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of serious transfer interest from Chelsea, with the London club considering the possibility of poaching the Portuguese icon from Old Trafford. As the transfer window ramps up, Premier League rivals Chelsea have explored the opportunity of luring Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Manchester United busy as Ronaldo asks out, Barcelona not giving up on Lewandowski, more

There is not a moment of pause in a transfer market full of surprises and twists, so let's dive into our latest news and notes. Manchester United are making news for Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club (they insist he's not for sale) and his absence from training, but they're also finally active on the market as Erik ten Hag begins to leave his fingerprints on the squad. The club this week is working on making Christian Eriksen from Brentford and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord their first signings. Eriksen has verbally agreed to a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2025. The Dutch left back, meanwhile, will cost €15 million, plus €2 million in add-ons. United might not be done as negotiations continue for Frenkie de Jong with optimism. The agreement with Barcelona is imminent for €65 million guaranteed fee and they're waiting to discuss the variable part with €20 million in add-ons. Once that hurdle is cleared, it'll be down to negotiating personal terms with de Jong. Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is also on ten Hag's list as he's obviously familiar with his work.
MLS
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal’s honest admission after advancing to Wimbledon quarterfinal

World no. 4 Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Monday, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp of The Netherlands in straight sets. The win earned Nadal his eighth career trip to a Wimbledon quarterfinal, where he’ll face off with American Taylor Fritz. After a three-year layoff at the storied tourney, the 2022 French Open champ got honest on what it meant to him personally, per The Tennis Podcast.
TENNIS
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling has agreed to personal terms with the Blues as the English star takes one step closer to joining Chelsea. According to John Cross, the Blues managed to fight off countless Europen giants to win over the 27-year-old, and his final decision. Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and, former club Liverpool were reported to have taken an interest in the English forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Sierra Leone FA to investigate 95-0 and 91-1 wins in second-tier matches

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating the outcome of two matches that produced an unbelievable total of 187 goals. The two second-tier games saw Kenema-based Kahunla Rangers and Gulf FC of Kono heavily defeat their city rivals in Premier League qualifiers on Sunday. Kahunla walloped Lumbebu United 95-0,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy