ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise exhibit showcases healing properties of art

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yk5Pg_0gTtJ9YU00

Journey with the West Valley Arts Council as the organization explores the healing power of the arts through art and story.

The upcoming “Art & Healing” exhibit highlights the therapeutic and healing aspects of the arts, featuring works of professional artists and works created through local rehabilitation programs. Each piece is a response to challenges related to mental, physical, or emotional health.

The public is welcome to the opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. July 8 at the Art HQ Gallery, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza in Surprise, with live music by Grammy nominated musician Aaron White.

Art & Healing is a free exhibit running from Friday, July 8 through Friday, Aug. 5. The West Valley Ars Council welcomes donations to help support future exhibits and programs such as these.

Featured organizations include Benevilla, One Step Beyond and the Cancer Support Community of AZ, with featured installation by local artist and cancer survivor David Brady.

West Valley Arts Council’s mission is to enrich the West Valley by growing a vibrant and connected arts and cultural community.

Visit westvalleyarts.org to sign up for a newsletter. WVA was incorporated as the Cultural Arts Society West in 1969.

Visit westvalleyarts.networkforgood.com/projects/158219 to learn how to support arts and culture in the West Valley.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scottsdaleairpark.com

The ‘Black Sheep’: Eating out is fun, thanks to chef Joey Maggiore

Chef/restaurateur Joey Maggiore loves to keep things light at his Valley eateries. Hash Kitchen’s DJ spins tunes to keep the mood upbeat and, presumably, to awake the guests. The bustling Sicilian Butcher is filled with conversation — first dates, parents meeting their children’s suitors for the first time, and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

The Peak Wellness Spa in north Scottsdale taking ‘biohacking’ to new heights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Peak Wellness Spa takes biohacking the body to a whole new level. Biohacking means changing your chemistry and physiology through science and self-experimentation to increase energy and vitality. At The Peak Wellness, they want to address your overall health through cryotherapy, PBM therapy, IV drip therapy, body shaping, oxygen therapy, PEMF, compression therapy, and aesthetics.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Surprise, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tipsy Egg opens in Downtown Chandler

Tipsy Egg, a new breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant for Chandler residents and visitors to enjoy, recently opened in historic Downtown Chandler on May 17. The mid-century inspired restaurant, located at 1 E. Boston St., is a cocktail-forward concept with breakfast offerings, flights of mimosas, and an indoor/outdoor bar. Tipsy...
CHANDLER, AZ
citysuntimes.com

12th Annual Fourth of July Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

The 12th Annual Fourth of July Freedom Fest at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is going strong through Monday, July 4 at the luxury resort. Celebrate Independence Day weekend in style as the local resort lights up the sky with fantastic fireworks shows in honor of our incredible country. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. nightly. The best places to watch inside the resort are at the Sunset Beach, Princess Pool and Overlook or Lagoon Lawn.
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chain Opens Newest Location

A local chain is opening a new restaurant.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to eating healthy, skipping the preservatives, and ditching the trans and processed fat that has a way of sneaking up into food, one of the best options to choose from is a raw fish restaurant. Sushi took the United States by storm years ago, and now it’s possible to find multiple sushi restaurants in just about any city in the country. And now, right on the sushi craze’s ankles, comes poke. This Hawaiian version of raw fish is served traditionally in a bowl, instead of a wrap. With the obvious similarities, one metro Phoenix restaurant decided to combine the two, and is now in the process of launching its fourth Valley restaurant.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Civic Center#The Art Hq Gallery#Wva
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 9 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Metro Phoenix is jam-packed with restaurants and bars. Every strip mall and shopping center offers a range of exciting options for lunch, dinner, or a snack. But with that sheer amount of spots, each month, some have to go. This month, a couple of longstanding restaurants served their last regulars, a brand new Italian joint called it quits and a few spaces underwent an evolution of sorts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Times Square brings home on a plate to Glendale

Times Square, a West Valley-based Italian eatery, is bringing its elevated mom-and-pop-style cooking to Glendale. Now the third location for Times Square, the Glendale location can be found on the southeast corner of Bell Road and 59th Avenue. The Bell Road location came as a relocation from where the company’s...
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

For Gateway Grand industrial park, size matters

Officials celebrated the groundbreaking on a 2.1-million-square-foot industrial park on the northwest corner of Pecos and Sossaman Road that may add to Mesa’s stock of 1 million-plus square foot industrial buildings. These large footprint buildings are increasingly in demand from manufacturers looking to set up shop in the East...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Gilbert ranks No. 1 in nation for luxury apartment construction

The past decade saw an uptick in apartment construction, with over 3.1 million new apartments added to the national inventory, according to a recent StorageCafe study. An interesting feature of those new apartments is that 86% of them can be classified as luxury dwellings, boasting amenities such as rooftop sky decks, gyms, club houses and pools. An even more interesting fact is that Gilbert ranks No. 1 in the nation for luxury apartment construction, according to the study.
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline in Mesa sells for $433K per unit

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline, a boutique, 104-unit multifamily asset in Mesa, Arizona. The $45 million sales price represents $432,692 per unit. “Over the past 10-plus years, population growth within a three-mile radius...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here is the new superintendent of West-MEC

Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC), a career technical education (CTED) public school district serving 12 public school communities in the north central and western portions of Maricopa County, has welcomed Dr. Scott D. Spurgeon as superintendent. As incoming superintendent, Spurgeon will lead funding initiatives for programs and supervise methods of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
400
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/litchfield-park-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy