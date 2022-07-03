ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

New Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds charged with public intoxication in Baldwin Co.

By Keith Lane
utv44.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — New District 4 Mobile City Councilman...

utv44.com

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Mobile Police Precinct 1 move sees setbacks due to supply chain issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thirteen months ago, the City of Mobile announced it was moving the 1st Police Precinct to Dauphin Island Parkway to better serve the community. The precinct was scheduled to be up and running by June, but delays have pushed the opening to next month due to supply chain issues.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile City Councilman issues statement on weekend arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds, District 4 issued the following statement regarding his weekend arrest. “I was in Orange Beach during the 4th of July weekend having a good time like thousands of others. There was a heavy law enforcement presence, as there should have been. I was arrested for public intoxication Saturday evening as a passenger in a boat at around 7:30 pm and was released the following morning.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy law enforcement presence in Belle Fontaine community

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence this morning in the area of Clearview Drive and Baptiste Road North. That’s near Dauphin Island Parkway in the Belle Fontaine community. We are still working to get more information about why officers have this area blocked...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
WKRG News 5

6 arrested in stolen car sting: Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people Wednesday morning in connection to stolen cars and car tags, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. Deputies say they recovered five cars and multiple stolen tags “last week,” including a 2018 Ford F150, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, a 2007 Pontiac G6, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Local MPOs hold Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project meetings

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Both the Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organizations held separate meetings Wednesday morning concerning the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. A decision could be made in three weeks about the proposed toll. The final plan at this time would give drivers of passenger...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Intoxication#City Jail#County Jail#Baldwin Co
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after gunfight with bounty hunters: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man who shot at bounty hunters on Clearview Drive was arrested Tuesday. After shooting at the bounty hunters, who he thought were police, the man barricaded himself in a home did not surrender until SWAT was on the scene, according to police. Officers said two bounty hunters […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Former Austal employees fired for not receiving COVID vaccine file lawsuit

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Austal employees that were terminated for not receiving the Covid-19 vaccine are set to file suit in federal court. Their attorney is asking for a million dollars for each of their 60 clients in this case, who were fired after they refused to be vaccinated for religious or medical reasons.
FAIRHOPE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

4-year-old almost drowns at Gravine Island

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 4-year-boy was taken to the emergency room after he nearly drowned near Gravine Island Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Marine Police were out on patrol when they were flagged down by a family. The 4-year-old boy “became unresponsive” while swimming near the island in […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Santa Rosa, Escambia traffic advisory for July 5-9

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Sana Rosa and Escambia counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Santa Rosa County:. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bomb threat made at Pensacola State College: Pensacola Police

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department has given the “all clear” on the bomb threat made at Pensacola State College. UPDATE (3:34 p.m.): Officers said faculty and students were evacuated from the visual arts building after the threat was made to that specific building. The intersection of 9th Avenue and Airport Boulevard is closed. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Grand Bay man sentenced to over 12 years for selling meth

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  A Grand Bay man was sentenced to serve over 12 years in prison for selling meth and violating his probation, according to a release from the South Alabama U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Robert Orrin Draughon, 31, was arrested in May 2021 after he led sheriff’s deputies “on a high-speed chase in […]
GRAND BAY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy