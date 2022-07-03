New Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds charged with public intoxication in Baldwin Co.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thirteen months ago, the City of Mobile announced it was moving the 1st Police Precinct to Dauphin Island Parkway to better serve the community. The precinct was scheduled to be up and running by June, but delays have pushed the opening to next month due to supply chain issues.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds, District 4 issued the following statement regarding his weekend arrest. “I was in Orange Beach during the 4th of July weekend having a good time like thousands of others. There was a heavy law enforcement presence, as there should have been. I was arrested for public intoxication Saturday evening as a passenger in a boat at around 7:30 pm and was released the following morning.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence this morning in the area of Clearview Drive and Baptiste Road North. That’s near Dauphin Island Parkway in the Belle Fontaine community. We are still working to get more information about why officers have this area blocked...
Orange Beach, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach and Baldwin County sheriff's deputies responded to Phoenix On The Bay in Orange Beach after reports of an active shooter Monday night. Residents were forced into their rooms and told to lock their doors because of the threat. As of 11:00...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people Wednesday morning in connection to stolen cars and car tags, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. Deputies say they recovered five cars and multiple stolen tags “last week,” including a 2018 Ford F150, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, a 2007 Pontiac G6, […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Both the Eastern Shore and Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organizations held separate meetings Wednesday morning concerning the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. A decision could be made in three weeks about the proposed toll. The final plan at this time would give drivers of passenger...
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Thousands of people enjoyed their Independence Day weekend at the beach and a new county-wide campaign was underway to try and prevent drownings along the Alabama coast. With the Beach Safe campaign, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Baldwin County officials have the same goal:...
MT. VERNON, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mt. Vernon Police, on July 3, 2022 at approximately 3:00 a.m. the Mount Vernon Police Department was notified of a "shooting" and "person down". MVPD officers responded and located a person down and several witnesses near the location. The case was turned...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a man who shot at bounty hunters on Clearview Drive was arrested Tuesday. After shooting at the bounty hunters, who he thought were police, the man barricaded himself in a home did not surrender until SWAT was on the scene, according to police. Officers said two bounty hunters […]
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Austal employees that were terminated for not receiving the Covid-19 vaccine are set to file suit in federal court. Their attorney is asking for a million dollars for each of their 60 clients in this case, who were fired after they refused to be vaccinated for religious or medical reasons.
UPDATE (10:22 a.m.): Bankhead Tunnel is now open for traffic. Road crews have removed “roads closed” signs and traffic is flowing in both lanes. The tunnel was closed for nearly four hours. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both lanes in the Bankhead Tunnel are closed after a crash involving a single 18-wheeler happened at around 6:49 […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 4-year-boy was taken to the emergency room after he nearly drowned near Gravine Island Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Marine Police were out on patrol when they were flagged down by a family. The 4-year-old boy “became unresponsive” while swimming near the island in […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County health officials are offering a reminder that public indoor masking is recommended due to high numbers of positive cases, indicating high transmission. Mobile and Baldwin Counties, and many surrounding counties are back in the HIGH transmission category. Ladies and Gentlemen,. Our COVID-19 community...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Sana Rosa and Escambia counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Santa Rosa County:. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department arrested and charged two people with possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substance on Friday after finding drugs in a car they searched following a “slow speed” chase. Officers within the FPD said Adrian Lipscomb and Crystal Tyner...
A man has been arrested in south Alabama after barricading himself in a home and shooting at a group of bounty hunters that he believed were police, according to officials. The man, whose identity hasn’t been released yet, was inside of a home on Clearview Drive on the outskirts of Mobile on Tuesday morning when the incident occurred.
UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department has given the “all clear” on the bomb threat made at Pensacola State College. UPDATE (3:34 p.m.): Officers said faculty and students were evacuated from the visual arts building after the threat was made to that specific building. The intersection of 9th Avenue and Airport Boulevard is closed. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a crash involving a pedestrian along with a disabled vehicle occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. Sunday, July 3, has claimed the life of a Fort Deposit man. Ray L. Singleton, 77, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Ram pickup driven...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Grand Bay man was sentenced to serve over 12 years in prison for selling meth and violating his probation, according to a release from the South Alabama U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Robert Orrin Draughon, 31, was arrested in May 2021 after he led sheriff’s deputies “on a high-speed chase in […]
