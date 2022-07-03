New Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds charged with public intoxication in Baldwin Co.

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds, District 4 issued the following statement regarding his weekend arrest. “I was in Orange Beach during the 4th of July weekend having a good time like thousands of others. There was a heavy law enforcement presence, as there should have been. I was arrested for public intoxication Saturday evening as a passenger in a boat at around 7:30 pm and was released the following morning.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO