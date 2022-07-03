Keeping your pets safe this 4th of July

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Holidays are full of delicious foods that your pets may be eyeing from the kitchen or picnic table and the Fourth of July is no different.

You’ll need to resist the puppy eyes for the sake of your pets health. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals some foods are toxic for your pets and may mean an emergency trip to the vet.

So it’s best to avoid letting your pet consume foods or drinks like:

Alcohol, Coffee, or anything with caffeine

Chocolate, especially dark chocolate

Fatty foods like butter, nuts, and bacon

Raw or undercooked meat which could contain Salmonella and even E. Coli

Non-edible parts like bones or corn cobs

And even dairy products can cause your pet an upset stomach

If you do wish to prepare something healthy for your pet to eat, experts suggest certain foods like carrots, sweet potato, and broccoli, or cooked, lean poultry.

If you are hosting any celebrations for the fourth of July or the of this rest of the summer, don’t forget to pick up all food and trash that may be in your yard that your pet could possibly get into.

