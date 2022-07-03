ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Keeping your pets safe this 4th of July

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVk4f_0gTtHthj00

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Holidays are full of delicious foods that your pets may be eyeing from the kitchen or picnic table and the Fourth of July is no different.

You’ll need to resist the puppy eyes for the sake of your pets health. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals some foods are toxic for your pets and may mean an emergency trip to the vet.

So it’s best to avoid letting your pet consume foods or drinks like:

  • Alcohol, Coffee, or anything with caffeine
  • Chocolate, especially dark chocolate
  • Fatty foods like butter, nuts, and bacon
  • Raw or undercooked meat which could contain Salmonella and even E. Coli
  • Non-edible parts like bones or corn cobs
  • And even dairy products can cause your pet an upset stomach

If you do wish to prepare something healthy for your pet to eat, experts suggest certain foods like carrots, sweet potato, and broccoli, or cooked, lean poultry.

If you are hosting any celebrations for the fourth of July or the of this rest of the summer, don’t forget to pick up all food and trash that may be in your yard that your pet could possibly get into.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Darrin

HARTFORD, Conn. — Darren is a 1-year-old super cute rat! He is very friendly and excited to see visitors. He also loves to snuggle into his fleece blankets and eat snacks, which is perfect for a lazy Sunday. Rats are lively and intelligent rodents who make outstanding pets for...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Chicopee, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Lifestyle
thereminder.com

Breathe Free Ride Hard motorcycle run at Moose Club in Chicopee on July 17

CHICOPEE – Calling all riders. Come for a day of fun and fundraising as the Breathe Free Ride Hard for CF (Cystic Fibrosis) motorcycle run sets off from the Chicopee Moose Club Family Center, 244 Fuller Rd., on July 17. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for all bikes, with kickstands up at 12 p.m. for an approximately one-hour run. The after party, also slated for the Moose Club grounds, begins at 1 p.m.
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Caffeine#Dairy Products#4th Of July#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

REMINDER: Look before you lock

Heat stroke can be a parents worst nightmare, as it happens dozens of times a year. On average, 38 children across the country die every year from heat stroke.
CHICOPEE, MA
WNAW

Have You Seen Yellow Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Yellow Mean?

In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
millburysutton.com

Views: Vintage Millbury -- Think pink, or yellow or brown

Can you picture the Asa Waters painted pink? Most people don’t realize that the Asa Waters Mansion has been painted several different colors throughout its existence, usually based on the fashion trends of the day. In 1998, an exterior paint study was performed utilizing original paint chips, albeit very...
MILLBURY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy