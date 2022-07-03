ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

CDD 2 supervisor resigning due to move to assisted living facility

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Community Development District 2 supervisor is resigning from her position due to a move to an assisted living facility. Candy Ginns, who lives in the Village of Santo Domingo, was...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

POA unveils endorsements ahead of Aug. 23 GOP primary

Following the Property Owners Association’s (POA), completion of Candidates Night at the Everglades Recreation Center of June 21, its Board met Tuesday to endorse its selected pick of candidates. Contenders present for that debate were for the positions of State Representative and four Sumter County Commission slots, seats 1, 2, 4, and 5. Many people were in attendance, as well as, live streaming on its web-site.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Another congregation moving to ‘church row’ raises concerns about traffic

Another church planned for Wildwood’s “church row” along County Road 462 East drew some opposition Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board. Encounter Church, currently based in Coleman, wants to build a 12,000-square-foot church on the north side of CR 462 about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 301.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

We saw the dates in The Villages Daily Sun allowing fireworks. Invited some neighbors to watch a display. Sadly one neighbor must never read the paper and started shouting it was illegal and going to call police. We could hear much more around us in other neighborhoods. We said please do, but it hurt the party to see someone that distressed about celebrating the fourth. It was done on a circle and all cleaned up at end. Been doing it for years but never saw that before.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
villages-news.com

Let’s elect Resident First candidates

Fair Government for Sumter (FG4S) is an organization started during the 2020 elections that works tirelessly to elect commissioners that represent the people over special interests. Why are the upcoming elections important to you? If you want a government that places the Sumter County Residents-First, you must vote for the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents discuss complaints from city’s newcomers

Several Ocalans recently submitted letters to discuss multiple complaints that they have heard from some of the city’s newest residents. “Why do people move to a city and do nothing but complain about the roads, the airport, the store availability, the housing, etc.? Would you not be better off embracing the great wonderful things that Ocala has to offer? Yes, traffic has gotten worse with more people moving here. Yes, we need an airport. Costco would be wonderful, and so would more restaurant choices and less gas stations, diners, self storage facilities, and car washes. But we are surrounded by nature and are still fortunate enough to be a small town. Enjoy, people, and stop complaining,” says Ocala resident Linda Halaychik.
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Blum
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Thousands of Marion County students to receive free backpacks ahead of new school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students in Marion County are set to receive free backpacks filled with supplies just in time for school to start this fall. The first-ever community giveback is a joint effort between AdventHealth Ocala, the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County and Marion County Public Schools. It is being supported by Thaddeus Bullard, better known as WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil, and his Bullard Family Foundation.
MARION COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Transgender Bathroom Policy in Hernando County Schools

While a new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy focuses on ensuring food security for students, there are requirements that reach beyond nutrition. Students’ equal access to bathrooms or locker rooms is also a requirement of the new policy in order for schools to continue to receive federal funds for their free student meal programs. Under the policy, transitioning, questioning or transgender students must be able to use bathrooms of the opposite sex that were originally marked for use specifically by boys or girls. Since the 2018-2019 school year, Hernando County schools have served free breakfasts and lunches to all students with revenue provided under the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) program. To continue to participate in this program the Biden Administration requires that schools open girls’ bathrooms to biological males that are questioning their gender identity or who identify as female (and vice versa).
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Long waits continue at Orlando Social Security office

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dissapointment and frustration continue to mount after more than a hundred people waited in line for hours again on Wednesday, July 6 to get into the local Social Security office. The facility contains two offices including the Card Center, which is one of the only offices...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility
villages-news.com

Wildwood wrestles with allowing neighborhood development near industrial site

Whether a large residential neighborhood can co-exist next to a long-time Wildwood industrial business was an issue Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board. The Twisted Oaks development would have 650 to 1,210 homes on about 387 acres. It would be adjacent to Primus Pipe & Tube west of U.S. 301 and south of County Road 462 West.
WILDWOOD, FL
WFLA

Polk County RV park owner told transgender woman to dress like a man to ‘avoid trouble’, feds say

“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Citrus County Chronicle

ClearSky Health to break ground for Lecanto rehabilitation center

Each year 20 percent of America’s older adults get hurt and go for rehabilitation help. And with a third of Citrus County’s residents 65 years old or older, there’s no shortage of those needing either physical, occupational, or speech therapy after an injury, stroke, or disabling disease such as Parkinson’s.
LECANTO, FL
hernandosun.com

Rezoning win for future restaurant

At the regular meeting on June 20, 2022, the Brooksville City Council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning petition for the property at 419 Howell Avenue and the structure upon it to PDP-Commercial. The owners of the property plan to use the structure as a “quaint sit-down breakfast/lunch eatery for crepes and coffee; a place to socialize.”
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy