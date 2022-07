The unbreakable bond between Ray J and his equally as famous sister Brandy is a sibling love that surpasses understanding. Most, if not all siblings are known for their bickering and fighting, but Ray and Brandy have presented themselves to be nothing but the best of friends. They starred on television together, featured one another in their music videos, and stick up for each other when one may be involved in a controversial story. Brandy even playfully—yet, seriously—teased her brother over his Verzuz performance, noting that she gave him a to-do list to help with his vocals.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO