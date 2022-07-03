ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Cristian Conyer Commits to Tennessee, Talks Decision to Choose Vols Over Home State Kentucky

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago

Tennessee and Kentucky battled to the finish line for Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren high school standout cornerback Cristian Conyer . Moments ago, the prized prospect from the Blue Grass state announced his decision to leave home and head to Knoxville. Prior to the decision, Conyer broke down why Tennessee was the school of his choice with Volunteer Country.

"Coach Martinez has put corners in the league at every school he has been to," Conyer said of why Tennessee was the right fit for him. "This is his second time back at Tennessee, and he just keeps getting it done. I really like the way he coaches his players. He always keeps it real with me, and I really like that."

Another important aspect in Conyer's decision was just how quickly Josh Heupel has turned around the Tennessee program.

"The culture was very important," Conyer said of the importance of how the turnaround on Rocky Top has been in his decision. "The last few times I have been down there, they have been recruiting nationally with guys like Nico and everywhere. It is not just an in-state school. They are competing with schools from all over for top recruits. I see Tennessee on everybody's top five list here lately."

Conyer's last two visits included a stop at Rocky Top Palooza in May and an official visit last weekend, which allowed him to hit it off even more with several of the top guys that Tennessee is recruiting. This proved as another big factor in his decision-making process.

"That really got our communication part down," Conyer said of how vital his last two visits to Tennessee were in the process. "We all got each other Snapchat and numbers, and now we have got that relationship to long-term where now that I am committed here, I already feel like I know them. When I get there in January, we will be ready to go."

In addition to connecting with fellow 2023 recruits, Conyer's decision to choose Tennessee will allow him the opportunity to re-connect with multiple 7v7 teammates, including recent Ohio State transfer, Andre Turrentine.

"That was huge," Conyer said of the chance to re-connect with so many of his friends at Tennessee. "We have like five guys that I have played with there, and Andre Turrentine is coming down from Ohio State, and he was like our leader when we were younger. We all looked up to him. To know that he is coming here was a big part of my decision."

There will be an early opportunity in Tennessee's secondary for the long, athletic defensive back prospect, but he knows it is something he will have to earn.

"That was big," Conyer said of seeing the potential for early playing time at Tennessee. "But, at the end of the day, I am going to go in and earn it. I am going to work. I know that I am going to have to earn my spot."

Conyer was the top cornerback target on Tennessee's board, so the commitment is a big one. He shared what the Vols will get in him as a player.

"They are getting a hard-working, willing to do anything to help the team win a national championship—punt returner, defensive back, kick returner, receiver corner or safety—whatever it takes to help the team win."

WBIR

TSA: Loaded firearm discovered in carry-on bag at McGhee Tyson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration said it found a loaded firearm at the McGhee Tyson Airport on Wednesday morning. A loaded Ruger .380 caliber firearm was detected in a passenger's carry-on bag at 9:30 a.m. TSA officers alerted airport police who took the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area, the TSA said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
