Impact Report: Vols Land Top CB Target in Conyer

Tennessee and Kentucky battled to the finish line for Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren high school standout cornerback Cristian Conyer. Moments ago, the prized prospect from the Blue Grass state announced his decision to leave home and head to Knoxville. We take a look at what he brings to Knoxville in this impact report.

Background

For many that do not follow recruiting daily, Conyer's recruitment might not be one you are that familiar with. However, it provided plenty of intrigue. Multiple schools tried to gain Conyer's interest in the winter, and he even picked up offers that he did not report because he was solely focused on Kentucky and Tennessee. The Vols held the momentum for months in this recruitment, but Kentucky slowly chipped away over the last two weeks and made Tennessee sweat this one out. Conyer's official visit to Knoxville last weekend proved as the winning battle, as the Vols were able to regain the momentum for their top cornerback top.

Fit

Conyer told us prior to his public announcement that Willie Martinez continues to deliver with getting DBs to the league, and that was vital in his decision. Well, Conyer has an extremely high ceiling that Martinez should enjoy working with in Knoxville. He is a long, physical cornerback with naturally fluid hips that can excel in press coverage situations. He has a natural nose for the football, and his time as a wide receiver in high school has helped him develop solid ball skills. He will likely line up on the outside for the majority of his career at Tennessee, but he is versatile enough to line up as a nickel and be effective. He will get early opportunities once arriving in Knoxville.

Impact Rating

Beating out an SEC rival is always big on the recruiting trail, but when it is for the top guy on the board at a specific position, it cannot be understated. Conyer is a big recruiting victory for Tennessee. Kentuck did everything they could to keep the top in-state prospect home, but in the end, the NFL development at Tennessee was too much to pass on for Conyer. Credit Willie Martinez for having built such a strong relationship in this one to allow the Vols to win out in the end.

9.5 of 10