3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Cristian Conyer

By Matt Ray,Jack Foster
 3 days ago

Tennessee and Kentucky battled to the finish line for Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren high school standout cornerback Cristian Conyer. Moments ago, the prized prospect from the Blue Grass state announced his decision to leave home and head to Knoxville. Volunteer Country takes a look at what went into his commitment in the video above.

