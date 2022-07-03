ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ravalli by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Granite; Missoula; Powell The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Missoula County in west central Montana Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana West central Powell County in west central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Drummond, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Drummond, Garnet, Hall and Bearmouth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Daniels; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; McCone; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powell; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MCCONE MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA POWELL RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN SILVER BOW STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Fireworks suspected cause of Hamilton structure fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton fire officials believe fireworks are to blame after a fire engulfed part of a laundromat late Saturday. It happened on the 400 block of North Second Street. The fire started in a shrub but quickly spread up a sign and then to the structure. Crews...
HAMILTON, MT
