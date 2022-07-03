Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lemhi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Beaverhead County through 330 PM MDT At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dillon, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dillon. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 60 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO