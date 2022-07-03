Severe Weather Statement issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and north central Jefferson Counties through 330 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Helena, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, Austin, Rimini and Spring Meadow Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 12 between mile markers 28 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO