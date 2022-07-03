ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why Luis Castillo to Yankees Trade Appears Unlikely

By Pat Ragazzo
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QG5sk_0gTtH3KY00

Castillo is on New York's radar, but the Yankees would be better served using their prospects to trade for a bat or reliever ahead of next month's trade deadline

The Yankees have been linked to All-Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo, who is expected to be available ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

But they are far from the only team that has shown interest in the market’s top starter. The crosstown rival Mets, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers have checked in with the Cincinnati Reds about Castillo as well. So has just about every contending team in baseball.

Acquiring Castillo would give the Yankees a deadly rotation, particularly in the postseason, given ace Gerrit Cole, Castillo, Luis Severino and one of Jordan Montgomery, Nestor Cortes or Jameson Taillon would make up their top four horses in October. But when examining the reality of the situation, Castillo landing in the Bronx appears to be unlikely.

The Yankees entered play on Sunday leading the American league with a 3.02 ERA. Their starting rotation has been beyond stellar throughout the first 79 games of the season, resulting in a 58-21 record, which is the best mark in the majors.

The word around the industry is that the Reds will have their pick of the best prospect/packages to choose from in exchange for Castillo, who is the top starter available ahead of the deadline.

Due to the Yankees’ pitching depth, and overall talent on their staff, their prospect assets would be best used to upgrade their outfield and bullpen. The rotation appears to be all set, and if they do decide to land a starter via trade, a lower-tier depth option makes more sense than dishing out their top minor leaguers for Castillo.

The Yankees’ rotation is already the best in baseball, and while Castillo would make the rich even richer, New York’s roster already might be good enough to wear the crown at the end of the postseason. Castillo would increase their World Series title odds, but so would landing a big outfield bat and high-leverage bullpen arm. General manager Brian Cashman will likely focus on the latter.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter ( @ragazzoreport ). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Jordan, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Dodgers ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing a quality brand of baseball despite dealing with various injuries and underperformance from key players. The Dodgers are still one of the World Series favorites, but they would benefit from making a move or two ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. However, what exactly does this Dodgers team need? After all, they feature a deep roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jameson Taillon
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals should stay put at the trade deadline

While grabbing pitching might seem to be the optimal move for the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s reason to believe they should sit this deadline out. The St. Louis Cardinals should roost and preen their feathers this year while other teams are wheeling and dealing. Although starting pitching is a need, the Cardinals should play it safe this time around and keep the players they have.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Is this former St. Louis Cardinals manager on the hot seat?

Former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was fired in 2018 due to losing the clubhouse. Rumors are swirling that it might be happening again in Kansas City. First-year manager Oli Marmol has established open communication with Cardinals players, coaches, and the front office. His “honest conversations” have created a positive clubhouse culture while simultaneously set a high standard for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Cincinnati Reds#American
ClutchPoints

3 Yankees prospects who should be untouchable at the 2022 trade deadline

The New York Yankees are expected to be active at the trade deadline, looking to build the best possible roster ahead of their push for a World Series. Anything less than their 28th championship will be a disappointment in the Bronx, so bolstering the roster at the deadline would be a wise move for Brian […] The post 3 Yankees prospects who should be untouchable at the 2022 trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Billboard Placement

There is an unwelcome sight for Boston Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park right now: a huge billboard of Derek Jeter. The advertisement is for an upcoming ESPN documentary on Jeter, entitled "The Captain." It will debut in two weeks on ESPN and ESPN+. "This is currently outside of...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Twins turn triple play, defeat White Sox in extra innings

The Minnesota Twins turned an improbable triple play and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to help fuel a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Twins' highlight came in the eighth inning when Griffin Jax allowed runners on first and second with nobody out. A.J. Pollock's fly ball was heading to the right-center gap but Byron Buxton closed in to make the catch and caught Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada advancing on the play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
990
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy