On Monday morning, an 81-year-old man lost his life while two people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Shoreline. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at approximately 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 near 145th Street. The early reports showed that a 2001 Ford F-350 was in the left lane when it made an erratic lane change and crashed into a black 2021 Kia Niro, causing the driver to lose control and the car flipped over.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO