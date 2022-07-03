ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Mobile City Councilman arrested for public intoxication in Baldwin County: Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Summer Poole
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqB7F_0gTtGXwi00

UPDATE (3:11 p.m.): The City of Mobile has released a statement:

We don’t know the circumstances of the incident and aren’t going to speculate. Everyone is entitled to due process and we aren’t going to comment on the good name and character of Councilman Reynolds at this time.

Officials with the City of Mobile
Still Serving Veterans works to help veterans after their time in the Armed Forces

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile City Councilman was arrested for public intoxication in Baldwin County just after 9:30 Sunday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Jail Log .

District 4 City Councilman, Ben Reynolds, was arrested and taken to the Baldwin County Jail. He was given a $100 bond. According to the jail log, Reynolds was released from jail at 11:32 a.m.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy law enforcement presence in Belle Fontaine community

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence this morning in the area of Clearview Drive and Baptiste Road North. That’s near Dauphin Island Parkway in the Belle Fontaine community. We are still working to get more information about why officers have this area blocked...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ECSO arrests 6 in recovery of stolen vehicles, license plates

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six suspects during the recovery of five stolen vehicles and multiple vehicle tags. Last week, ECSO investigators from the Property Crimes Unit, the ECSO Warrants Unit and ECSO Uniformed Patrol recovered five stolen vehicles and multiple stolen tags. The stolen vehicles recovered were a 2018 Ford F150, a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, a 2007 Pontiac G6, a 2003 Chevy 1500, and a 2005 Toyota Camry.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Baldwin County, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
WPMI

Mobile City Councilman issues statement on weekend arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds, District 4 issued the following statement regarding his weekend arrest. “I was in Orange Beach during the 4th of July weekend having a good time like thousands of others. There was a heavy law enforcement presence, as there should have been. I was arrested for public intoxication Saturday evening as a passenger in a boat at around 7:30 pm and was released the following morning.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police investigating reports of gunman

UPDATE: NO ACTIVE GUNMAN AT ORANGE BEACH CONDOMINIUM ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating reports of a gunman at Phoenix on the Bay.  EMA, the Orange Beach Fire Department and police are on scene. Currently, police have not found a shooter. Families are being told to stay in their […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Intoxication#County Jail#Baldwin Co#Sheriff S Office#The Armed Forces Mobile#Nexstar Media Inc
WEAR

Suspect wanted for attempted vehicle burglaries in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a suspect following several attempted vehicle burglaries in Escambia County Monday morning. The sheriff's office says the incidents happened in the Pinestead and Burgess Rd. area. Deputies posted a photo that was captured of the suspect:. You're asked to contact ECSO at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Grand Bay man sentenced to over 12 years for selling meth

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  A Grand Bay man was sentenced to serve over 12 years in prison for selling meth and violating his probation, according to a release from the South Alabama U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Robert Orrin Draughon, 31, was arrested in May 2021 after he led sheriff’s deputies “on a high-speed chase in […]
GRAND BAY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Manhunt in Chunchula ends after suspect runs off into woods

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lawmen called off an intense manhunt Monday afternoon after an hours-long search in Chunchula. Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies and ALEA State Troopers were looking for a suspected car thief who bailed out following a chase. Deputies say he ran off into some nearby woods on Gulfcrest Road. According to MCSO, a chase ensued between a State Trooper and the man in the stolen car.
CHUNCHULA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

4-year-old almost drowns at Gravine Island

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 4-year-boy was taken to the emergency room after he nearly drowned near Gravine Island Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Marine Police were out on patrol when they were flagged down by a family. The 4-year-old boy “became unresponsive” while swimming near the island in […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bomb threat made at Pensacola State College: Pensacola Police

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department has given the “all clear” on the bomb threat made at Pensacola State College. UPDATE (3:34 p.m.): Officers said faculty and students were evacuated from the visual arts building after the threat was made to that specific building. The intersection of 9th Avenue and Airport Boulevard is closed. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach PD seeks public’s help regard suspected scammer

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department is looking for help from anyone who may have had contact with a suspected scammer or businesses which he is affiliated. Police said Jason Ryan Quinnelly is affiliated with Quin-Co Inc., JRQ Services LLC, and Ace Metal Building and Components...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Former Austal employees fired for not receiving COVID vaccine file lawsuit

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Austal employees that were terminated for not receiving the Covid-19 vaccine are set to file suit in federal court. Their attorney is asking for a million dollars for each of their 60 clients in this case, who were fired after they refused to be vaccinated for religious or medical reasons.
FAIRHOPE, AL
niceville.com

Santa Rosa, Escambia traffic advisory for July 5-9

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Sana Rosa and Escambia counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Santa Rosa County:. — Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement. Drivers will encounter...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy