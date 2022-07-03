Mobile City Councilman arrested for public intoxication in Baldwin County: Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (3:11 p.m.): The City of Mobile has released a statement:
We don’t know the circumstances of the incident and aren’t going to speculate. Everyone is entitled to due process and we aren’t going to comment on the good name and character of Councilman Reynolds at this time.Officials with the City of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile City Councilman was arrested for public intoxication in Baldwin County just after 9:30 Sunday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Jail Log .
District 4 City Councilman, Ben Reynolds, was arrested and taken to the Baldwin County Jail. He was given a $100 bond. According to the jail log, Reynolds was released from jail at 11:32 a.m.
