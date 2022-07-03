ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

ETSU alum Adrian Meronk claims historic Irish Open victory

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qUrW_0gTtGVBG00

(WJHL) – Trailing the leader by a single stroke with four holes to play in Sunday’s Final Round of the Irish Open, Adrian Meronk kicked his game into high gear. A pair of birdies and an eagle in that final stretch gave way to a six-under, 66, as the Polish-born golfer claimed his first victory on the DP World Tour.

A former member of the ETSU men’s golf team, Meronk shot a 68 or better in each of his four rounds throughout the week, finishing the tournament at 20-under par.

Seamus Power, another former Buccaneer, made the cut at the Irish Open, but finished tied-30th with a score of seven-under par.

Meronk earns not only his first win on the former European Tour, but becomes the first Polish player to win a tournament on the tour.

With the victory, Meronk has earned a spot at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland. The prestigious event will be held from July 14-17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Unicoi County landscaper facing new felony charges

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi business owner is facing additional charges in connected to his landscaping company, police say. According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Steven Chase Willis, 27, has been charged with two counts of Theft over $2,500 and two counts of Deceptive Business Practices. Willis, the […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

DA: Woman’s meth sale in Carter County leads to 11-year sentence

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman identified as Amanda Starr Buck, 41, will spend 11 years in prison after taking a plea deal in relation to a 2019 meth charge. A release from the First District Attorney General’s Office revealed that Buck met a police informant on July 18, 2019, before driving them to Heritage […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#St Andrews#Polish#European Tour#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Tiger Woods Makes His Opinion On St Andrews Extremely Clear

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews since starting his comeback with the 2022 Masters. The 15-time major champion withdrew from the US Open in order to allow more time for his body to heal ahead of next week's British Open at the storied Scottish links. Via Kyle Porter of...
GOLF
Fox News

Justin Thomas throws shade at LIV Golf competitors over Ryder Cup remarks

Justin Thomas appeared to shade LIV Golf competitors Talor Gooch and Patrick Reed on Monday with remarks about the JP McManus Pro-Am feeling close to a Ryder Cup. The JP McManus Pro-Am is taking place ahead of The Open Championship, the final golf major of the season, which will occur later this month. It’s also being held at Adare Manor in Ireland, which will also be the venue for the 2027 Ryder Cup.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Jon Rahm calls for Ryder Cup 2027 venue to be ‘de-Americanized’

The selection of Ryder Cup courses has always been crucial to the success and failure of the USA and European teams. The US team was always going to be favoured at Whistling Straits at the most recent of matches, eventually winning easily by 10 points, whilst they also picked up a large margin victory at Hazeltine in 2016.
GOLF
WJHL

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Lady Vols announce 2022-23 SEC Basketball Opponents

Koxville, TN-The SEC office announced the 2022-23 home and away opponents for each team within the conference. The Lady Vols will play host to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. On the road, Kelli Harper and team will visit Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M and […]
BASKETBALL
WJHL

Brinton departs as King University Swim Coach

Bristol, TN-After his first season as head swiming coach Matt Brinton has resigned at King University to take the same position at Frostburg State University in Maryland. Even though his tenure was short-lived Brinton enjoyed success while at King in the 2021-22 school year. He coached the team to 16 new school records. In addition, Brinton helped mold Jan Kulijak and Jamie Edwards into College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Individual All-Americans.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Washington Co. home invasion suspect shot

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man was transported to an area hospital Monday night after an alleged home invasion. According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, officers received a report of a shooting on Route 75 at 9:48 p.m. “We had a report of a shooting,” said Andis. “A guy got shot on […]
WJHL

Car crashes into church, killing Jonesborough man

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A late-night crash on Monday in Carter County killed a Jonesborough man, according to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD). Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Highway 19-E at 11:08 p.m., where they found that a Toyota Corolla had crashed into Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, “causing extensive damage,” a news release […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
GolfWRX

Jordan Spieth disqualified at JP McManus Pro-Am

Two days ago, recordings showed Jordan Spieth practising at Lahinch Golf Club at the start of his Scottish Open/Open Championship stint, this time with the closest spectator being a goat!. Monday saw the start of the JP McManus Pro-Am, a star-studded event held at the Adare Manor, host of the...
GOLF
WJHL

BVPD: Woman charged after stabbing in wooded area of Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A woman has been charged after reportedly stabbing a man in Bristol, Virginia Monday night. According to Detective Lt. Steve Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), Sherry Miller, 55, of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested after officers were called to a wooded area off of Martin Luther King Boulevard around […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Trees fall on camper, home in Surgoinsville

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after trees fell on a camper and a mobile home in Surgoinsville. It happened in the Main Street area near Phipps Bend, according to the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency. Storm Damage Photos:. In a Facebook post, the Surgoinsville Fire Department...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Trooper attacked during traffic stop in Middle TN

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who attacked a State Trooper during a traffic stop late Sunday night. According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the trooper attempted to stop a yellow ATV...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Marmo relishing his return home to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League is set for a pair of days off after the Fourth of July holiday this week – giving players, coaches and staff a chance for a breather. Perhaps, even a chance to return home or visit friends and family. For one Johnson City Doughboy, that trip home […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods: ‘No Physical Way to Play U.S. Open’

Tiger Woods skipped the physical grind of playing last month’s U.S. Open because he did not want to risk his chances of playing in next week’s 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Ireland’s Adare Manor Golf Club,...
GOLF
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy