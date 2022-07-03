ETSU alum Adrian Meronk claims historic Irish Open victory

(WJHL) – Trailing the leader by a single stroke with four holes to play in Sunday’s Final Round of the Irish Open, Adrian Meronk kicked his game into high gear. A pair of birdies and an eagle in that final stretch gave way to a six-under, 66, as the Polish-born golfer claimed his first victory on the DP World Tour.

A former member of the ETSU men’s golf team, Meronk shot a 68 or better in each of his four rounds throughout the week, finishing the tournament at 20-under par.

Seamus Power, another former Buccaneer, made the cut at the Irish Open, but finished tied-30th with a score of seven-under par.

Meronk earns not only his first win on the former European Tour, but becomes the first Polish player to win a tournament on the tour.

With the victory, Meronk has earned a spot at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland. The prestigious event will be held from July 14-17.

