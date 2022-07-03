ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

CWLP, Ameren replacing power lines in Springfield

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joqSA_0gTtGH4K00

SRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren and City Water, Light and Power crews will begin a weeks-long project when they return from the 4th of July weekend.

In relation to the 10th Street Rail Corridor project, crews will be replacing and relocating overhead power lines and poles starting Tuesday along a power line that runs east of 11th Street from East Carpenter Street to East Jackson Street. This work is planned to last four to six weeks.

Minimal disruption of electricity is anticipated and customers will be notified in advance of any outages. Some lane and road closures may be necessary for work and equipment.

The work route includes:

  • West side of 14th Street starting at the south side of Jackson Street to the north side of Washington St.
  • East along north side of Washington to the west side of 16th Street/MLK (at NW corner of Comer Cox Park)
  • North along west side of 16th to the north side of Reynolds St.
  • West along Reynolds St. to the west side of 12th St.
  • North along the west side of 12th St. to the alley between 11th and 12th
  • West along the alley to the east side of 11th Street
  • North along the east side of 11th to the south side of Miller St.
  • West along the south side of Miller St. to the 10th St. rail corridor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmcpd_0gTtGH4K00
Photo courtesy of the City of Springfield

Customers in the work area can contact the CWLP Engineering Representative line at 217-321-1350 for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington’s Washington St closed effective immediately

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Westbound Washington St. at Main St. in Bloomington will be closed effective immediately due to utility work. The section of Washington St. will be reopened as soon as work is completed, said the City of Bloomington’s Public Works Department Wednesday. This story will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
nprillinois.org

Mine subsidence closes Lutheran High School

Lutheran High School in Springfield is dealing with a major structural problem due to previous underground coal mining. The school’s board of directors sent out a letter to parents this week saying engineers from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Hansen Engineering and the Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund have all done inspections of the property in the past week. It says their recommendation is that the building at 3000 West Washington Street not be occupied at this time.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Downtown Beautification Work Underway

You might have noticed something missing around downtown Springfield. As part of a beautification effort, the city will be installing new planters on sidewalks throughout the heart of downtown. Those will be installed in late July or early August. To make room for them, city crews recently removed the old...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

$58.1 million announced for construction projects at Illinois State Fairgrounds

Excavators, bulldozers, and graters have converged on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield as the Illinois Department of Agriculture kicks off a $58.1 million capital investment addressing years of deferred maintenance on the historic state fairgrounds. From road projects and new roofs to structural repairs on prominent buildings, these construction projects, overseen by the Capital Development Board (CDB), are designed to ensure Illinois families will continue to ‘Grow With Us’ for generations to come.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Springfield, IL
Business
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Herald & Review

City Council gets earful about proposed Lincoln Park school

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council does not have a direct say on where city schools are built — a function of the Decatur Public Schools board. Still, this did not stop ten residents of the Lincoln Park neighborhood from airing their grievances to the council Tuesday evening over a school district proposal to build a new school in the eponymous park.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

SMTD suspending fixed service to outlying towns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Chatham, Riverton, Rochester and Sherman will be seeing less MTD busses in town starting this week as the SMTD cuts back service there. The SMTD will be suspending fixed route service in those towns starting Tuesday, meaning the SMTD will no longer be running busses with scheduled routes […]
ROCHESTER, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ameren#Power Lines#East Side#Jackson Street#Urban Construction#City Water#Reynolds St West#Miller St West#Nexstar Media Inc
wmay.com

Old Captiol Farmers Market In Full Swing

It’s happening again today (7/6) until 12:30p! The Old Capitol Farmer’s Market is going all Summer long at downtown Springfield, and people are coming out of the woodwork for it. Have you been yet? Get more information here.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Grain market collapse

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Grain markets, financials, energy stocks and much of the market fell hard Tuesday. After the July 4 holiday, investors began pulling money from the market on recessionary fears. “Anytime they are looking for inflation, commodities usually rally. So they’ll put money into those commodities,” said Kent Stutzman of Advance Trading in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Vehicles damaged, items stolen on Chatham Road

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are investigating after two vehicles were damaged and items were taken from inside. Officer Drew Szabados, Crime Stoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard counties, said it happened just before 1 p.m. on June 22 in the 100 block of South Chatham Road. More...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wmay.com

Revised Ordinance On Pedestrians, Panhandlers In Medians Introduced

Long-awaited revisions to a proposed Springfield ordinance dealing with people standing in medians and at busy intersections, asking for money, have finally been introduced. The new proposal seeks to make clear that the city is trying to regulate the practice on public safety grounds, and not to infringe on someone’s First Amendment right to ask people for money.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Vehicles, apartment damaged after early morning fire Monday in Bloomington

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An early morning fire Monday left three vehicles and an apartment building damaged in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2500 block of East Washington Street for a structure fire - several cars were burning next to a one-story apartment building.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Drugs, Gun, Cash Seized From Springfield Residence

A drug raid on a Springfield home has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics, along with a stolen gun and thousands of dollars in cash. Springfield police executed a warrant in the 24-hundred block of South Lowell last Thursday. During the search, officers confiscated more than 11-hundred grams of cannabis, along with cocaine and ecstasy pills. They also found nearly $7,200 in U.S. currency and a stolen 9mm handgun.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man from Normal killed in crash after police chase

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a car crash following a police chase last month. Coroner Kathleen Yoder identified the deceased as 22-year-old Jordan Cason. She determined that Cason died from blunt force injuries caused by his SUV striking a power pole. He was the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy