Three-star cornerback commits to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cristian Conyer announced on his Twitter that he is committed to the University of Tennessee.

Conyer is a three-star recruit from Bowling Green, Kentucky. The cornerback chose Tennessee over Kentucky.

Conyer is the 56th-rated cornerback and 553-rated national player in the 2023 class according to 247sports composite rankings. The corner visited Tennessee on June 24th.

He’s the 14th commitment for the Vols in the 2023 class.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.