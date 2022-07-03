ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Three-star cornerback commits to Tennessee

By Reece Van Haaften
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cristian Conyer announced on his Twitter that he is committed to the University of Tennessee.

Conyer is a three-star recruit from Bowling Green, Kentucky. The cornerback chose Tennessee over Kentucky.

Conyer is the 56th-rated cornerback and 553-rated national player in the 2023 class according to 247sports composite rankings. The corner visited Tennessee on June 24th.

He’s the 14th commitment for the Vols in the 2023 class.

