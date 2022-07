“On this July 4th, MOVE Texas is not celebrating. We are not celebrating the institutions that instead of reflecting our needs and hopes, continue to fail us. Here in Texas, and in many states across the country, we have seen attacks on our freedom to vote, our bodily autonomy, and so much more. Despite efforts to divide and discourage organizers and voters across the country, young people have stood their ground and continue to be on the frontlines of social change.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO