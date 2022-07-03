CAL FIRE has been following thunderstorms that rolled into Siskiyou County

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The water tower for the City of Montague in Siskiyou County has been vandalized for the third time recently. The Sheriff's Office says two men were caught on camera this time around and they need help identifying them. Officials said the most-recent vandalism occurred on...
Firefighters with the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District were kept busy over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, following a thunderstorm that rolled through Jackson County on Saturday and Josephine County on Sunday. An ODF release said in all, seven fires have resulted from lightning strikes so far. One...
An out of control van struck several people and vehicles attending a Fourth of July event in Harbor Monday, July 4, resulting in the death of a 38-year old female from White City in Southern Oregon. Witnesses reported the van’s driver, identified as 66-year old Paul Armenta, of Brookings, appeared as if he had passed out behind the wheel. The Econo van went through the crowd striking several people including Hiedei Bailey. Three were transported to the hospital; however, Bailey was pronounced deceased. The other two were treated. The van also struck a couple of parked RVs. The investigation is continuing.
BROOKINGS, Ore. -- NewsWatch 12 has confirmation tonight that an afternoon incident at Brookings Harbor claimed the life of a White City woman. The Curry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the port at Brookings Harbor, reportedly involving three people being hit by a vehicle. A Curry County official says the crash killed one person, sent another to the hospital, and brought Oregon State Police into the investigation.
Thunderstorms that produced over 260 lightning strikes sparked at least four fires over the weekend in Siskiyou County, Cal Fire officials said. All the fires are contained as of Monday morning. The summer storms began on Saturday afternoon, with light rain starting to fall around 2:30 p.m. and thunder accompanying...
Juliet Grable and her husband bought their house near Ashland in 2014. The property is surrounded by trees, and the two were familiar with southern Oregon’s dry summers, so they were aware that they’d be subject to wildfire risks. “Anyone who’s lived here for any amount of time and is paying attention knows,” she said. […]
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that a single lane of Interstate 5 southbound is open at Exit 11 near Ashland. It says a detour around a crash of two loaded tractor-trailers there ran for about 10 hours overnight. Oregon State Police (OSP) said the crash last night...
ASHLAND, Oregon.-- ODF Southwest crews are right now responding to the #skookumcreekfire, located about two miles north of the Oregon-California border in the BLM Soda Mountain Wilderness. According to ODF Southwest, the fire is estimated to be 4-5 acres. ODF has ordered in two Type 2 helicopters, and two ODF...
EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A car has crashed after attempting to elude Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies this afternoon in Eagle Point. A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a black 2015 BMW around 12 pm on Highway 62 at South Shasta Avenue after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle eluded and crashed into two other cars on Highway 62 near Dutton Road. One suspect was taken into custody from the vehicle. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. One victim from the crash was transported to a local hospital.
Jackson County, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District firefighters confirmed, located, and successfully extinguished three fires following thunderstorms that rolled into the Rogue Valley Saturday afternoon. A total of eight fires were reported to ODF. According to ODF, firefighters worked early into Sunday morning in order to...
UPDATE: At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, firefighters from Klamath County Fire District One informed us that a fire that sparked just south of Klamath Falls near Midland is now 100% lined. According to KCFD1, the fire did grow to roughly 40 acres before it was contained. Hot spots are...
SUNDAY UPDATE: The last two Southern Oregon Pacific Power customers without power were restored with electricity by 9am Sunday in Medford. They were the last of a few lingering early Sunday morning outages also including Ashland, Talent and Brownsboro customers. UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored...
On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed, William Illingworth (47) of Cave Junction, shot and killed a Jacob Benson (42) who had entered his home after an escalating verbal argument. The incident is still under investigation but is currently being investigated as a self-defense shooting. Illingworth has been cooperating with Detectives throughout the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office and the OSP Forensic Lab.
A Yreka man has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison for molesting and manipulating two teenage girls. 45-year-old Robert Jackson Lobnow had pleaded guilty on April 26th, knowing he'd receive a 28-year sentence. Judge Karen Dixon of Siskiyou County handed down the sentence with the victims and their...
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The southbound left lane of Interstate 5 two miles north of Rogue River is temporarily closed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is near milepost 50 and is expected to last through 9 p.m., according to ODOT. Drivers should expect delays while crews work to remove spilled lumber from the road median.
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- A driver has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a building near the intersection of G Street and Lincoln Road just before 10pm Friday night in Grants pass. According to Rural Metro Fire-- traffic was detoured as rescue crews from RMF, Grants...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Severe weather is leaving clean-up today for some Medford residents. A strong Saturday storm brought wind, hail, rain, lightning and thunder to the Rogue Valley. Medford had those elements, though some people locally only experienced light rain. Heavy rain in Medford caused runoff that included dirt, rocks...
According to the latest data from the CDC, most counties in Oregon are at the “High” level of community spread, including Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lake counties. Siskiyou County in California is also in the “High” category. Curry County’s level for community spread is “Medium”
PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a recreational use health advisory today for areas around Eagle Point in Upper Klamath Lake due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins above recreational use values for human exposure. The lake is in Klamath County. People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities, such as water skiing or power boating, in areas of the lake where blooms are, as the major risk of exposure is from ingesting water. These toxins are not absorbed through the skin. However, if you have skin sensitivities you may get a puffy red rash. Due to very hot weather between the time samples were collected and when OHA received results, people should be aware that the bloom and associated toxins may have spread beyond the area around Eagle Point. OHA recommends that people keep an eye out for visible signs of bloom in other areas of the lake and stay out of the water in locations with visible scum. People are encouraged to visit Upper Klamath Lake and enjoy activities such as fishing, camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, canoeing and kayaking. Boating is safe as long as speeds do not create excessive water spray. Sprays could lead to the risk of inhaling cyanotoxins.
