STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Native Staten Islander John McGill passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Born in Graham Beach, John attended New Dorp High School where he met his wife of 47 years. He worked in gas utility construction at Con Edison and other companies. John was a loving husband, father to two and “Pa” to four grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.

