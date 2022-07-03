Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Kershaw; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER...NORTH CENTRAL RICHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winnsboro, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Winnsboro, Fairfield County Airport, Monticello, Lake Wateree State Park, Blythewood, Ridgeway, Lebanon Fire Station, Mitford, Fairfield County Detention Center, Rion, Winnsboro Mills, Fairfield Elementary School, Smallwood and White Oak. This includes Interstate 77 between mile markers 26 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO