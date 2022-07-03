Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Break Silence After His “Life-Threatening” Pancreatitis

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are speaking out following his medical emergency last week.

The Blink-182 drummer was admitted to L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on a stretcher, TMZ first reported. Kardashian didn’t leave his side as her husband was treated for pancreatitis. Now, they’re both detailing the experience on Instagram with their followers.

"I went in for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great," he shared on his Instagram Story, per People . "But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

Barker continued, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.”

The Poosh founder added on her own Instagram that they are “so touched and appreciative" of the support they've received from fans. "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she continued. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

The reality star explained how "it's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings” she has inside of her.

