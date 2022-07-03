ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Star Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Favorite Female Actor, and it Isn’t His Wife, Elsa Pataky

By Jason Rossi
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Chris Hemsworth’s movie career is almost out of a storybook. He went from being almost broke and getting ghosted by Marvel after his first Thor audition to starring in international blockbusters. Hemsworth has starred alongside (Charlize Theron, Jeff Bridges, Russell Crowe) and worked with (Ron Howard, Taika Waititi) several Oscar winners , and he even got to share an on-screen kiss with his wife, Elsa Pataky. However, Hemsworth revealed who his favorite female actor is, and it’s not his wife.

Elsa Pataky (left) and Chris Hemsworth | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been together for years and acted together several times

Hemsworth and Pataky met via a talent agent who suggested they connect. That was in 2010. One thing quickly led to another, and they married — impromptu while on vacation in Indonesia — not long after they started dating.

Their rapid walk down the aisle wasn’t a rush job. They hit it off immediately and knew marriage was the logical next step. Now, they have three children, and they have worked together, too.

Pataky didn’t show up in the credits of Thor: The Dark World , but she appeared in the post-credits. She stood in for Natalie Portman for Jane and Thor’s passionate kiss, so she technically has an MCU appearance under her belt. Hemsworth and Pataky both acted in 12 Strong , and Hemsworth showed up in a small, uncredited role in Pataky’s Interceptor in 2022.

Hemsworth is well aware of Pataky’s acting chops, but he revealed his favorite female actor isn’t his wife.

Hemsworth praises the “brilliant” Cate Blanchett, who he says is his favorite female actor

Ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder hitting theaters, Hemsworth sat down for a Google autocomplete interview hosted by Wired. The interview revealed one of the questions fans ask the search engine most is who is his favorite actress. Which let Hemsworth reveal his favorite female actor is Cate Blanchett and gave him the chance to praise her.

“Oh, the pressure. Cate Blanchett, I worked with on Ragnarok . … Being an Australian, a fellow Aussie, someone I’ve looked up to for many, many years, and has been in some of my favorite films, played some of the best characters on screen, and continues to do it with such grace and integrity, and has a wonderful sense of humor and warmth and is kind and supportive. She’s brilliant.”

Chris Hemsworth explains why Cate Blanchett is his favorite female actor

Far be it for anyone else but Hemsworth to name his favorite female actor. Considering Pataky is an actor, we’d thought she’d rate at least a mention as Hemsworth’s favorite female actor. Still, Blanchett is a solid choice.

She’s a two-time Academy Award winner (for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine ), has five additional Oscar nominations, and effortlessly bounces between big-budget action movies ( The Lord of the Rings , The Hobbit , Thor: Ragnarok ) and more delicate films ( The Talented Mr. Ripley , The Curious Case of Benjamin Button ).

Hemsworth will follow ‘Spiderhead’ with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in a busy 2022

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lAy_pYk_jUA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Fans’ five-year wait between Thor movies ends July 8, 2022, when Love and Thunder hits theaters. That’s longer than the four years between The Dark World and Hemsworth’s collaboration with his favorite female actor Blanchett in Ragnarok .

Hemsworth’s list of movies in 2022 includes more than just Thor: Love and Thunder , though. Spiderhead , his Netflix movie with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and star Miles Teller, started streaming in June. After Love and Thunder , we’ll see Hemsworth on Netflix again later in the year as he revisits his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2 .

None of those 2022 movies see Chris Hemsworth team up with his favorite female actor Cate Blanchett, but fans are surely excited to see them regardless.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Reveals the Greatest Challenge of Playing Thor, Which Is Also ‘Part of the Fun’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Natalie Portman Sizzles In A Thigh-Skimming Metallic Dress At The 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Premiere—She's Unreal!

While Natalie Portman continues to garner critical acclaim for her role in Thor: Love & Thunder, we wanted to hype up her iconic red carpet style, too! The Black Swan actress, 41, arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Marvel flick this week, and stunned us all in a shimmering mini dress that showed off her incredibly toned figure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Elsa Pataky
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Taika Waititi
ETOnline.com

Natalie Portman and Christian Bale on How They Impressed Their Kids With 'Thor: Love & Thunder' (Exclusive)

Thor: Love and Thunder has Marvel fans super excited for its electrifying release. As it turns out, the movie was also a big thrill for the children of its A-list cast. ET's Cassie DiLaura recently spoke with Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, and the celebrated Oscar winners reflected on how much being in the high-octane, hotly anticipated movie impressed their kids.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
Variety

How Natalie Portman Grew Nine Inches Taller for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. For “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Natalie Portman is returning not only as Jane Foster — the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — but as the Mighty Thor, Jane’s superhero persona when she comes into possession of the mystical hammer Mjolnir. Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during shooting to build up her muscle mass in a way she’d never been asked to before. “I definitely got as big as I’ve ever been,” Portman explained for Variety‘s cover story. “You realize, ‘Oh,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Thor#Actor#Marvel
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy