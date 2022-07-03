ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson ‘Wanted To Punch’ Anyone Near Him During 1 Scene

By Abeni Tinubu
It’s no secret that the three main Twilight cast members made a pretty penny for their work on the five movies. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson , and Taylor Lautner all exited The Twilight Saga franchise as multimillionaires . But there were days when the actors had to work through quite a bit to earn their money. Some days on set were both physically and emotionally demanding for the cast.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

The ‘Twilight’ cast dealt with some intense weather conditions while filming

The weather often was a pain point for Pattinson and the cast of Twilight . Though the story takes place in Forks, Washington, the films were mostly filmed in Portland, Oregon, and Canada. The cast often had to deal with cold, wet, weather while shooting. Lautner, for example, had to be shirtless while standing in icy rain for hours on end.

The tent scene in ‘Eclipse’ presented the actors with some difficulty

Of course, filming could be emotionally demanding for Pattinson, Stewart, and Lautner as well. All three of their characters experienced wide arrays of emotions. In addition to that, the Twilight cast had to navigate fan expectations. They often felt pressure to get certain important scenes just right. One example of this, of course, is the tent scene in Eclipse .

The tent scene is one of the biggest moments that Bella, Edward, and Jacob share throughout the course of the Twilight movies. Turns out that both Pattinson and Stewart had their troubles whilst filming the memorable scene. On one day of filming, Stewart found herself violently ill . Meanwhile, on another day, Pattinson had worked himself into a tizzy about the scene. The Batman actor recounted the experience in an interview with Collider .

Robert Pattinson wanted to punch someone while filming the ‘Twilight’ tent scene

“The first time we did that tent scene, I was really freaking out,” the Twilight actor recalled. “I don’t know why. I think it had to do with claustrophobia because we were actually shooting in a tent. I just couldn’t get it together. I kept forgetting my lines, and I was so nervous. I just wanted to punch anyone who was near me.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Vs2DOfnZ2vg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

This was hardly the first time that Pattinson freaked out during his Twilight tenure. The Harry Potter alum nearly skipped out on his initial audition because he was so nervous. However, he eventually nailed the audition after his agent encouraged him to take a valium . But how did Pattinson manage to calm down when he was filming the tent scene in Eclipse ? He has Stewart, to thank for getting the take.

Kristen Stewart managed to calm Pattinson down

“We did about three takes, and Kristen was supposed to be asleep on the floor, and she saw that I was freaking out,” Pattinson shared about his Twilight co-star. “Halfway through the take, she suddenly opened her eyes and was just staring at me and kept trying to make me laugh, through the entire take. It’s the most serious scene in the whole movie. I just wanted to strangle her for the first two seconds, but then I could not stop laughing, the entire time. We got literally one take where it went right, and it was because of that. When I was trying to hold back, I guess it made me more alive or something.”

