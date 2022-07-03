Venus Williams, Jamie Murray bow out of mixed doubles tournament at Wimbledon after tiebreaker

Cristian Garin feels Wimbledon quarter-final opponent Nick Kyrgios is “good for tennis” despite the controversy surrounding the Australian at SW19.Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Monday to make the last eight at the All England Club for a second time, the same number of fines he has received during this tournament.The world number 40 received a 10,000 US dollars (£8,260) punishment after he admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator who had heckled him during the first-round tie against Paul Jubb, and a 4,000 dollars (£3,300) fine for swearing during Saturday’s fiery clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.A...
Comments / 11