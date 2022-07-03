ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Venus Williams, Jamie Murray bow out of mixed doubles tournament at Wimbledon after tiebreaker

By Tom Hamilton
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- Venus Williams and Jamie Murray are out of the mixed doubles tournament after failing to convert five match points in a marathon third-set tiebreaker against British duo Jonny O'Mara and...

www.espn.com

Comments / 11

victor clarke
2d ago

you have had a good journey in your career. what a lovely life but now it is obvious that its time to move on.we love ❤ you and your sister time for retirement

Reply
9
James Amador
2d ago

Guess it is book deals for the sisters now? It has been a tremendous ride though…..thanks.

Reply(1)
4
Related
ESPN

Venus Williams, Jamie Murray, Coco Gauff, Jack Sock: Why mixed doubles is the most entertaining draw at Wimbledon

LONDON -- Just moments after the final scheduled match concluded on No. 1 Court on Friday, an announcement was made. There would be one more match that evening. Few left their seats and a palpable buzz spread over the stadium as the fans waited for the players to take the court. As word circulated around the grounds at the All England Club, others made their way into the stadium to come catch a glimpse.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic gets truth bomb from John McEnroe over poor start vs. Jack Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is currently in the middle of a tough match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. In fact, he has dropped the first two sets of this showdown with the 20-year-old Sinner, who is definitely exceeding expectations in this contest. At the same time, there are many tennis fans and observers out there who are being left bewildered by the surprising way Djokovic is being handled by Jannik.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'I do what I want': Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios is defiant after flouting Wimbledon's all-white dress code by wearing a red cap and trainers before and after his last-16 win, as he insists 'any publicity is good publicity'

Nick Kyrgios told Wimbledon's rule makers 'I do what I want' after flouting their all-white dress code before and after his fourth-round victory over Brandon Nakashima. The Australian walked on to Centre Court wearing red trainers, then changed into them again, along with a red cap, once he had completed his five-set win against the American.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash rips Nick Kyrgios with blistering comments

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash ripped into Nick Kyrgios with some blistering commentary on Sunday. Cash is an analyst for BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon and called Saturday’s third-round match between Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios won in four sets, but both players drew attention because of the match’s circus-like atmosphere.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Mixed Doubles#British#Grand Slam#American#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Wimbledon tells players to tighten their belts and stop using all of their £90 daily food allowance as canteens struggle to meet demand after one coach put through 27 bottles of probiotic yoghurt drink

Wimbledon players have been warned to stop buying unnecessary food after a coach bought 27 bottles of yoghurt at once to get the most out of their allowance. Players and coaches at Wimbledon have been buying food and drink using the daily allowance given to them by the All England Club.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Wimbledon champ rips Nick Kyrgios over outbursts during Stefanos Tsitsipas match: 'Just an absolute circus'

Nick Kyrgios received criticism from a one-time Wimbledon champion following the Australian tennis star’s heated match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in a four-set thriller during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships. During the match, Tsitsipas purposely hit a ball into the stands, expressing frustration with himself over dropping a set. Kyrgios complained Tsitsipas should’ve been defaulted for the outburst, leading to a short protest. He would receive a code violation for cussing.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios’ next Wimbledon opponent says fiery Australian is good for tennis

Cristian Garin feels Wimbledon quarter-final opponent Nick Kyrgios is “good for tennis” despite the controversy surrounding the Australian at SW19.Kyrgios beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Monday to make the last eight at the All England Club for a second time, the same number of fines he has received during this tournament.The world number 40 received a 10,000 US dollars (£8,260) punishment after he admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator who had heckled him during the first-round tie against Paul Jubb, and a 4,000 dollars (£3,300) fine for swearing during Saturday’s fiery clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.A...
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal into Wimbledon quarters as Kyrgios lurks

Rafael Nadal swept into the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday, staying on course for a crunch meeting with Nick Kyrgios, who was on his best behaviour in a battling five-set win. But he is seen as a major threat to Nadal, whom he beat on his way to the quarter-finals in 2014.
TENNIS
The Spun

Tiger Woods Makes His Opinion On St Andrews Extremely Clear

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews since starting his comeback with the 2022 Masters. The 15-time major champion withdrew from the US Open in order to allow more time for his body to heal ahead of next week's British Open at the storied Scottish links. Via Kyle Porter of...
GOLF
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while since...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy