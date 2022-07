IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Division of Public Health and Central District Health are announcing the first probable case of monkeypox in an Idaho resident. The investigation is ongoing, but it appears this infection was acquired during travel to a country experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. State and local public health officials are working with the patient’s healthcare providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure that the patient is treated and that any potential contacts are identified and notified. The patient, who lives in the Central District Health area, is recovering.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO