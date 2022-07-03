ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Shark bites Florida man’s foot at Volusia County beach, reports say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUS7p_0gTtCCnX00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach man was bitten in the foot by a shark Sunday morning becoming the third shark bite victim in Volusia County in 2022, according to reports.

The 29-year-old man was swimming in New Smyrna Beach just before noon when he was bitten, Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Alex Miller told the Daytona Beach News-Journal .

Authorities said the man suffered a minor injury and was driven to an area hospital by a friend, WESH 2 News reported .

The incident marks the third shark bite in Volusia County this year. Two other shark bite incidents happened in March, according to reports.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 6

Related
click orlando

Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR-A1A in Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles that closed State Road A1A in Brevard County on Tuesday, according to the Melbourne Beach Police Department. The crash happened around 8:46 p.m. in the area of A1A and Avenue B. [TRENDING: Orlando police release...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Daytona Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Sports
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Accidents
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Sports
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Accidents
County
Volusia County, FL
click orlando

Port Orange man beat crying cat to death with bat, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Port Orange man was arrested Tuesday after police said he beat a cat with a bat, tossed the animal down an embankment and killed it with several more strikes after it began to cry out, according to a charging affidavit. Justin Gale, 28, was...
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Why New Smyrna Beach has so many shark attacks

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man in Daytona Beach became the third person bitten by a shark in Volusia County this year. Volusia County is the so-called shark bite capital of the world because it records more shark bites than anywhere else. Luckily the injuries are rarely life-threatening.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
fox35orlando.com

Man shot in Orange County along Orange Blossom Trail, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting early Monday morning. Deputies say a man, reportedly in his 20s, was shot around 8 a.m at the 7300 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Bites#Swimming#Accident#Wesh 2 News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wfla
L. Cane

Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.

Mwanner at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you are lucky enough to see a Florida scrub-jay from far away, you might mistake it for a blue jay. If you have a chance to examine this beautiful bird more closely, you'll see that, although it is similar in color to the blue jay, it's missing the blue jay's crest. The scrub-jay is endemic, which means you'll only see it in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the fatal crash happened around 12:50 p.m. near Howland Boulevard and Chilton Street. [TRENDING: Shooting scare causes panic at Lake Eola fireworks...
DELTONA, FL
WFLA

Florida police officer charged with DUI in patrol car

APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Apopka police officer was reportedly charged with DUI after he was pulled over in a marked patrol vehicle in Eustis on his way to work Monday. WFTV reported Oscar Mayorga was pulled over by Eustis police officers after they saw him driving recklessly. When he was pulled over, police saw Mayorga had an open beer can in the car’s center cupholder.
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WESH

Teen girl accused in shootout with Volusia deputies back in court

A teenager accused in a shootout with Volusia County deputies was in court this morning. Nicole Jackson had a pre-trial hearing related to her charges from last summer. The prosecution said they are ready for trial, the defense asked for more time and it was granted. They will reconvene on Aug. 4 and are expected to announce a court date at that time.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

73K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy