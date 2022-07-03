Shark bites Florida man’s foot at Volusia County beach, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach man was bitten in the foot by a shark Sunday morning becoming the third shark bite victim in Volusia County in 2022, according to reports.

The 29-year-old man was swimming in New Smyrna Beach just before noon when he was bitten, Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue Capt. Alex Miller told the Daytona Beach News-Journal .

Authorities said the man suffered a minor injury and was driven to an area hospital by a friend, WESH 2 News reported .

The incident marks the third shark bite in Volusia County this year. Two other shark bite incidents happened in March, according to reports.

