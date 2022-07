TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Cory Couling. Couling was last seen near 41st and Peoria Sunday afternoon. It is unknown was Couling was wearing at the time of his disappearance but he does have a court jester tattoo on one of his ankles.

