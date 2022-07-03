Erie Downtown Partnership holds second farmers market of the season

Erie Downtown Partnership held their second farmers market of the season in Perry Square on Sunday.

This market featured produce vendors, crafts, flowers, and much more.

Folks also had the opportunity to enjoy live music on stage as well as free yoga classes.

Officials with the Erie Downtown Partnership said that the market helps draw people to downtown to see all the new developments and potential.

“But also offers the vendors the opportunity to come in and tap into the market that is downtown and the residents, the adjacent neighborhoods so it’s really beneficial for everybody,” said David Tamulonis, Erie Downtown Partnership.

“We decided to come out and let people know that we are just a hop, skip and a jump away just across from Perry Square and I think a lot of people come downtown and don’t realize that this is now access to a full blown fresh food grocery store right on their doorstep,” said Lea Bodine, Erie Foods Co-Op.

They are set up every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until mid September.

