ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Just over 20% of Steam users are using Windows 11

By Jonathan Bolding
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

It's a notable uptick in use, but a number that low might surprise some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31STnV_0gTtAUVn00
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Windows 11 adoption among Steam users cracked 20% in June, up 1.64% to a total of 21.23%. Though Windows 10 is still the most popular OS by far, at 71.26% of the total surveyed, the jump may mean that Windows 11 (opens in new tab) is finally starting to take root among gamers after becoming available to the general public late last year. That could be because a lot of problematic bugs and bits of annoying features have been patched since release.

This info courtesy of the June 2022 Steam Hardware Survey (opens in new tab).

Some, however, might be surprised that Windows 11 has only managed to climb to 20% market share over the nine months since its release. It's surprising, for one, because Microsoft was big on using Windows 11 for gaming. We've got some opinions on that. (opens in new tab) Windows 11 is also what's coming preinstalled on new machines—but is anyone buying or building new machines right now? The general shortage has prices way up, which for my money might be why adoption is low.

In other news-that-ain't-news, the GTX 1060 is still the king of graphics cards in this world. Cheers to our pals at Tom's Hardware (opens in new tab) for noticing.

  • (opens in new tab)

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals: Early Discounts Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away. The annual sales event is scheduled for July 12-13. Prime Day 2022 will bring deals on millions of products. Seriously. Last year, there were discounts on more than two million products across practically every category imaginable. And that's not even counting the many thousands of deals at competing retailers as part of anti-Prime Day sales. Though we won't see the bulk of Prime Day 2022 deals until the week of the actual sale, there are already some great discounts available now. We've rounded up the best early Prime Day 2022 deals.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on Android

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Upgrading your PC to Windows 11? Read this security warning first

Windows 11 launched last October, and we’re still learning our way around Microsoft’s latest operating system (OS). However, the transition from Windows 10 to 11 hasn’t been seamless. Some people who upgraded to Windows 11 on their laptops got a driver problem that hogged all their system...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends

Update Google Chrome now to protect yourself from an urgent security bug

Google posted a security update for its Chrome browser that fixes what’s known as a zero-day bug. The problem affects Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Android. The flaw can lead to arbitrary code execution, a serious security vulnerability, so it’s best to download and install the latest version immediately. Zero-day bugs mean that this is a known weakness and, in this case, Google said that the flaw is already being exploited by hackers.
COMPUTERS
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Vox

Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire

Amazon is facing a looming crisis: It could run out of people to hire in its US warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.
PHOENIX, AZ
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
itechpost.com

Android Users Beware: These Google Play Store Apps Spread Malware

Android users beware of these Google Play Store apps, even if they have more than a million downloads, as they spread malware. We have listed below some of the harmful apps found on the official app marketplace of Android, thanks to the recent discovery by cybersecurity researchers. Android Google Play...
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy