ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurst, TX

Silver Alert: 73-year-old man last seen near Fort Worth area

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURST, Texas — A Silver Alert is now active for a man that was last seen in Hurst, Texas, early Sunday...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Garland police search for missing 83-year-old man ends

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police were searching for 83-year-old Nemorio Hernandez on July 5. At 7:31 p.m. on July 5, police said that Hernandez was located and reunited with his family. Hernandez had been last seen at his residence in the 1900 block of Powderhorn Drive. Police described...
GARLAND, TX
klif.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Silver, TX
City
Hurst, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Hurst, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Police investigating after driver gets shot, crashes into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating a shooting that led to a driver crashing into a Fort Worth home late Monday night.At about 11:10 p.m. July 4, police were sent to 3436 Wedgeworth Dr. S in response to a car crashing into a house. When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. The driver was subsequently taken to a local hospital in critical condition.A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Tennis Shoes#Blue Jeans#White Hair
CBS DFW

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing at Fort Worth home, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A domestic dispute led to a stabbing that injured two people outside a Fort Worth home Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:42 p.m. July 4, police were sent to a stabbing call at a home on the 300 block of East Morningside Drive.When officers arrived, they found two victims -- a juvenile male and an adult male -- in the front yard with stab wounds to their arms. Both victims were taken to Harris Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.Officers learned that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the two...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
kgns.tv

Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
HALTOM CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

2 people found dead following shooting at Southlake home, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southlake home Tuesday morning, police said.At around 10:21 a.m. July 5, police responded to a house in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after receiving a call of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.At this time, police believe there is "no external threat to the community" and this remains an ongoing investigation.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KRLD News Radio

One killed, one injured in crashes this weekend

(Azle, TX) -- At least one person has serious injuries following a crash in Azle last night. Just past 9 p.m. a car crashed into a driveway on Peden Road about a mile west of Eagle Mountain Lake. The victim was ejected from the wreckage and was seriously hurt. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office called in Care-Flite to take the victim to the hospital. No condition has been released. Investigators have not said how fast the driver was going or what caused the crash. The Azle Fire Department and the Briar-Reno Fire Department were also part of the scene.
AZLE, TX
wbap.com

Suspect Arrested For Dallas Homicide

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting last month. Jeffrey Miller was shot to death in his car June 25. Police say their investigation found Miller had been bragging that he had recently robbed a CVS on Lemmon Avenue in uptown Dallas, and had been flashing large wads of money. According to detectives, Angel Billegas attempted to steal the money from Miller, and shot him while trying to do so. Billegas has been arrested, and is now in the Dallas County Jail. Neither the money nor a jar of marijuana Miller is believed to have had on him when he was shot has been found.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Families grieving double murder in Haltom City ambush

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two families are grieving over the deaths of their loved ones killed in what police are calling an ambush in Haltom City Saturday night. Amber Tsai, 32, and Collin Davis were gunned down at Tsai’s home, and four others – including three police officers – were also injured.
HALTOM CITY, TX
101.5 KNUE

[VIDEO] Ft. Worth, TX Woman Shot in Face After Flashing Lights at Passing Car

A Fort Worth, Texas woman was shot in the face after she flashed her headlights at a vehicle passing by and was taken to a hospital in the wee hours of Monday morning. I remember hearing horror stories when I was younger about being very, very careful when deciding to flash your brights at an oncoming vehicle going the other direction. And THIS is exactly what scared many of us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy