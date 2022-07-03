ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

BREAKING: Tennessee Beats Out Kentucky For Bluegrass State Corner

By Ryan Schumpert
rockytopinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky defensive back Cristian Conyer committed to Tennessee over the home state Wildcats Sunday afternoon. Conyer committed with an interesting twist. Choosing his future school on his mother’s birthday, the defensive back cut open an orange cake on a Periscope video. The three-star defensive back’s commitment to Josh...

www.rockytopinsider.com

Comments / 5

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Neyland Stadium Update

Tennessee has replaced the "VOLS" letters at the top of Neyland Stadium. The new letters still spell out the word "VOLS" but there's a new design that shows new colors and frames. Tennesee released the new look via its Twitter account for football:. Vols fans absolutely love this new update.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE
bourbonveach.com

Five Bottled-in-Bond Bourbons Made In Kentucky

Kentucky distillers are introducing some excellent bonded Bourbons. Bonded whiskey is growing as a category. People are looking for the bonded labels because it is a sign of quality whiskey. Many of the smaller, artisan distilleries are creating bonded whiskey, but even the established distilleries are marketing bonded whiskey labels, many brands that have not been bonded whiskey for years. They are also putting out more of the established brands. Consumers want bonded whiskey and the distilleries are paying attention to that desire.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Cathryn Brown making her own legacy, continuing her brothers

PADUCAH, KY -- For Cathryn Brown, golf isn't always relaxing. But when she is at 'The Cullan,' a course named for her late brother Cullan Brown, it's just that. "When I am out here practicing, it's just a sense of calmness and if you hit a bad shot, you just hit a bad shot," said Cathryn.
PADUCAH, KY
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Crowd disperses after fireworks malfunction in Tennessee

SALTILLO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video obtained by FOX 17 News shows a crowd dispersing after fireworks malfunction during a July 4th celebration in Hardin County. Sources tell us no one was injured, but a vehicle received some damage. Watch the video below, courtesy Chasity Weatherly. Get reports like this...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

White supremacy and the state of hate in Tennessee

Tennessee has a long history with hate groups and white nationalism. The state is the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan, but more recently, a “White Lives Matter” protest at a Juneteenth celebration on June 18 in Franklin, Tennessee, provided a visible local example of anxieties around white identity. Another white supremacist group, American Renaissance, routinely hosts its annual conference at Montgomery Bell State Park.
TENNESSEE STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky lawmaker wants greater scrutiny for reading intervention program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students learn how to read has drawn the attention of one Kentucky lawmaker who questions its effectiveness. Schools across Kentucky have access to Reading Recovery, a national program offered through the state's Collaborative Center for Literacy Development developed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wvlt.tv

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law. It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.
MEMPHIS, TN

