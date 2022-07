Hide your beanstalks: The G-Men are back in a gargantuan way!. When it comes to the NFC East, one team is too large to overlook. Although nobody wins a Super Bowl in the offseason, casual gamblers are gravitating toward the Philadelphia Eagles because they added star receiver A.J. Brown via a trade. As for the rest of the division, the Commanders upgraded — maybe? — at QB by acquiring Carson Wentz, who has Washington backers confident in a double-digit win season. And, as usual, everyone — except me — loves the Dallas Cowboys, "America’s Team."

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO