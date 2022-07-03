ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

First Alert: Scattered showers and storms possible for Fourth of July

By Elissia Wilson
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to wrap up this evening with some showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn severe and produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. First Alert July 4th: Scattered showers and storms. Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Wednesday: PM showers and storms, hotter. Look...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

First Alert: Hot afternoons, evening showers expected through Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This pattern of hot, humid afternoons and stormy evenings will be with us until a cold front heads our way this weekend. First Alert Today-Saturday: Hot and humid, PM showers and storms likely. Sunday: Scattered showers and storms, cooler. Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Before the thunderstorms...
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Rutherfordton to 13 miles west of Lincolnton, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Shelby, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Cherryville, Bessemer City, Spindale, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston and Polkville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Deadly crash closes lanes on I-85 S near Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have been called to a deadly crash on Interstate 85 South in Charlotte, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened on I-85 South at the Graham Street exit. One lane of traffic is open and drivers should expect significant...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Deadly crash causes major delays on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 85 south were closed due to a deadly crash in north Charlotte Wednesday, officials said. The crash happened a few minutes before 10 a.m. on I-85 south near the Graham Street exit (Exit 40). As of 12:30 p.m., two lanes of southbound I-85 were closed, with traffic backups extending toward W.T. Harris Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Fourth Of July#Thunderstorms#Independence Day#Mobile Device
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
wccbcharlotte.com

Firefighters Bring North Charlotte Fire Under Control

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire in north Charlotte was brought under control by firefighters within 20 minutes on Monday. Officials say a total of 30 firefighters controlled the structure fire on West Craighead Road in 17 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Staying safe on the water

When a Charlotte man battling cancer tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of his flight, he didn't think twice before deciding to quarantine and reschedule. Local homeowner still rebuilding after house fire from fireworks. Updated: 6 hours ago. Improperly discarded fireworks were blamed for this house fire last Fourth of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Noise complaint on 4th of July? Expect to wait, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Fourth of July weekend across the Charlotte area came with bottle rockets’ red glare, and plenty of things bursting in air, but should you call the police on your neighbors if the celebrations get too loud? The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says if you do, be prepared to wait a while.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

As Fourth of July takes place, CLT residents react to Illinois mass shooting

When a Charlotte man battling cancer tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of his flight, he didn't think twice before deciding to quarantine and reschedule. Local homeowner still rebuilding after house fire from fireworks. Updated: 12 hours ago. Improperly discarded fireworks were blamed for this house fire last Fourth of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in June 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

American Airlines flight to Charlotte diverts to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An American Airlines flight to Charlotte Tuesday night was diverted to Myrtle Beach, according to the airline. American Airlines Flight 548 from Washington, D.C., landed at Myrtle Beach International Airport just before 9:30 p.m., according to FlightAware. The airline said the flight was diverted from Charlotte because of bad weather […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy