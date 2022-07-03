Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 15:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL EL PASO AND NORTH CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES At 618 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Pinon to Pueblo West to Pueblo Reservoir, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Western Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir and Pinon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO