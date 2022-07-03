Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Kerr Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mecklenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR MECKLENBURG COUNTY At 811 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chase City to 6 miles northeast of Clarksville to near Hitesburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Chase City around 815 PM EDT. Boydton around 830 PM EDT. Clarksville around 840 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Nelson, Spanish Grove, Beechwood, John H Kerr Dam, North View, Finchley, Skipwith, Fairview, Rogers Corner and Richardson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO