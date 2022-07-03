ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Kerr Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mecklenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR MECKLENBURG COUNTY At 811 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chase City to 6 miles northeast of Clarksville to near Hitesburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Chase City around 815 PM EDT. Boydton around 830 PM EDT. Clarksville around 840 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Nelson, Spanish Grove, Beechwood, John H Kerr Dam, North View, Finchley, Skipwith, Fairview, Rogers Corner and Richardson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Kerr Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mecklenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR MECKLENBURG COUNTY At 811 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chase City to 6 miles northeast of Clarksville to near Hitesburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Chase City around 815 PM EDT. Boydton around 830 PM EDT. Clarksville around 840 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Nelson, Spanish Grove, Beechwood, John H Kerr Dam, North View, Finchley, Skipwith, Fairview, Rogers Corner and Richardson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Granville, Nash, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Franklin; Granville; Nash; Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASH...SOUTHEASTERN GRANVILLE...NORTHEASTERN WAKE SOUTHWESTERN WILSON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 803 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wake Forest to near Bailey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Franklinton, Bailey, Bunn, Knightdale, Wendell and Rolesville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy