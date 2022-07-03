Surface issues at the heart of recreation trail disagreement

The 1.9-mile section of the Flint River Trail System known as the Albany Downtown Connector is projected to join the city with Sasser, some 13.6 miles to the west. File Photo

Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing series about the proposed 13.6-mile recreational trail between the city of Albany and Sasser that is the subject of a lawsuit pitting the city of Albany against the South Georgia Rails to Trails group.

ALBANY — An announcement this week that Dougherty County had received a $3.2 million federal grant to go with its $5 million in SPLOST funding to complete a section of the Flint River Trail System from Radium Springs to downtown Albany had no impact on the ongoing legal standoff involving the 13.62-mile trail bed from downtown Albany through Lee County into Sasser in Terrell County.

A breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by South Georgia Rails to Trails claiming the city of Albany has failed to uphold its part of a contractual agreement to build a recreational trail over the former rail bed is currently on hold as officials in Dougherty, Lee and Terrell counties wait to see if Albany officials receive a federal RAISE infrastructure grant that officials in all three counties say could put an end to the ongoing conflict.

At the center of the controversy is Albany officials’ contention that no agreement has been reached on moving forward with the trail project because there has been no formal approval on the surface that will be used for the trail. Concrete, asphalt and “natural” construction have been mentioned as options, but with the cost of construction having risen considerably since the 2015 contract was signed, agreeing on a surface has become a vital next step, if the project is to move forward.

“Although there has never been a time when four (Albany) commissioners voted to approve a surface for the trail, the South Georgia Rails to Trails group insists their version of a master plan is the one that is binding, which I think now calls for asphalt,” Albany City Commissioner Bob Langstaff, an attorney, said. “I know we talked at one time about using concrete, but there is no official resolution saying concrete — or any other surface — will be used.”

Thrown into the mix, though, is a Lee County ordinance that calls for concrete as the surface of any trail that goes through the county, and although Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis says that board is willing to be “flexible” when it comes to the ordinance, Langstaff says moving forward without an intergovernmental agreement between all three parties would be foolish.

“I know Billy may say that their board will be flexible, but what matters is if Lee County gets three votes (of its five-member commission) making that official,” the Albany commissioner said. “One of my worries is that once the thing starts, there being a problem with that ordinance. I think what we need is an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Lee County — and probably Terrell County as well — that says the trail should be constructed to specifications X.”

Spencer Lee, the long-time Dougherty County attorney and a principle with South Georgia Rails to Trails, said issues with the trail project surfaced when Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington inserted himself into the project and “negotiated” with Lee County without involving SGRT.

“People have said that we went after Lee County when they said they’d build their own part of the trail,” Lee said. “That’s not correct. We objected because (Warbington and other Albany officials) talked with the folks in Lee County without involving us.

“Yes, we threatened a lawsuit on their proposal because we hadn’t been involved with the deal they said they’d made. As a matter of fact, we’ve always worked with Lee County, and that ordinance they have is not really an issue. There’s been a lot of hell raised about this, but the primary reason is that a new commissioner (Warbington) tried to make himself look good without the background. Lee County could build their section of the trail right now if they wanted to. We (SGRT) just want to know what their plans are.”

The city of Albany, under then-City Manager Sharon Subadan, got bids on completing a portion of the trail utilizing concrete as a surface. The cost, though, was reportedly much higher than the city expected. But Lee said that bid stands as an acceptance of the joint Albany-Dougherty County Flint River Trails Master Plan, even though city officials have said the bids were only “testing the waters” to get an idea of the cost.

“I don’t think the city can sell that,” Lee said. “In essence, they’d be saying they went to these companies and got bids in good faith but didn’t agree to the bids simply because they cost too much. The question was, were the bids within the city’s budget? Because these companies had to put in work to come up with the bids.”

As the focus turns to surfaces, the national Rails-to-Trails Conservancy offers more acceptable options than the three mentioned by local officials. In an introduction to its list of surfaces, the conservancy writes, “Before you choose a specific surface, you should also consider the pros and cons of hard surfaces and soft surfaces. While hard-surface trails are more accommodating, require less maintenance and can withstand frequent use, they are significantly more expensive.

“On the other hand, soft-surface trails cost less but generally do not hold up well under heavy use or varying weather conditions.”

The hard-surface materials OK’d by the conservancy include concrete, crushed stone, soil cement, resin-based stabilized material, boardwalk and recycled materials. Soft surfaces include natural earth and wood chips.

“Another consideration when we decide on a surface is maintenance cost,” Langstaff said. “The city agreed to build a trail, to do it once and that’s it. What happens when the trail needs repairs? That can get expensive, too. Does SGRT have the funds for such repairs?”

Lee said that question is not an issue.

“South Georgia Rails to Trails is — and it’s in the contract we signed with the city — in charge of maintenance, and that includes repairs,” he said. “When there comes a time for any work to be done, we will raise the funds.”

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said the gist of the disagreement between the city and SGRT is the city’s obligation now that the original five-year completion deadline has been surpassed.

“Looking at it realistically, the best hope for getting the trail done is getting that RAISE grant,” Dorough said. “But looking at the plans that have been floated around, we’re looking at a $7 million investment, and that was the estimate prior to COVID. There’s no way the city can meet such an obligation without assistance.”

Which, of course, leads back to SGRT’s assertion that, while the group has put its lawsuit against the city on hold, if an agreement is not reached in a timely manner, the $7 million suit will be litigated.