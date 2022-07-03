Vans Draws Inspiration From Grandma’s Crochet Blankets For “OG Granny Check” Collection

Once a scrapped project, the New Balance 2002R has become one of the company’s most exciting silhouettes in the matter of two years. Recently, the performance-informed, lifestyle-oriented design appeared in a New Balance-friendly grey. High-quality fabrics and other materials make up the entirety of the sneaker’s upper, while tried-and-proven tooling from the 860v2 also dons a heritage-appropriate grey and off-white color combination. The nylon stow pocket featured atop the laces, however, differentiate the newly-surfaced pair from the “dad shoes” the New England institution has long-been synonymous with. The included component delivers a touch of utilitarianism that is complemented by the small pull tab at the spine. While no word has been disclosed by the company about an expansive outdoors-inspired collection, the latest grey 2002R is yet another offering donning the functional attachment on the tongue. “New Balance Running” branding appears on the top of the tongue and sock-liners, suggesting the stow pocket is meant to address athletes’ needs.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO